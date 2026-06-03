West Coast Self-Storage Opens Renovated Jurupa Valley Facility
Jurupa Valley, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following a full renovation and rebuild of the property, West Coast Self-Storage is has opened a newly upgraded storage facility in Jurupa Valley. Located at 6515 Clay St, West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers modern features, expanded convenience, and a wide range of storage options for residential and business customers.
West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers 506 storage units, including climate-controlled storage units in many popular sizes and drive-up accessible storage units for easier loading and unloading. The facility also features a covered loading and unloading area, month-to-month rentals, U-Haul truck rentals, and upgraded security features including SmartEye security monitoring.
“This project represents a major transformation for this property and an exciting new chapter for the customers we serve in Jurupa Valley,” said Cesar Padilla, District Manager. “We rebuilt this facility from the ground up with features people are really looking for today, including climate-controlled storage, drive-up access, upgraded security, and a more convenient overall storage experience.”
The facility is positioned to serve customers in Jurupa Valley, Pedley, Glen Avon, Rubidoux, Mira Loma, West Riverside, Eastvale, and nearby areas. Located near the corner of Van Buren Blvd and Clay St, just down the street from In-N-Out Burger and the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, the site offers convenient access for commuters traveling near the Pedley Metrolink Station, I-15, and CA-60.
In addition to its new construction and upgraded features, the facility supports customer convenience through the West Coast Self-Storage app, which allows users to manage their account, pay bills, and access facility features from a mobile device. The property also offers complimentary moving carts and hand trucks, along with moving boxes and packing supplies for customers preparing for a move, remodel, or business storage needs.
West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers daily access hours from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with office hours seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information about West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley, call (951) 360-6063 or visit the facility’s webpage.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers 506 storage units, including climate-controlled storage units in many popular sizes and drive-up accessible storage units for easier loading and unloading. The facility also features a covered loading and unloading area, month-to-month rentals, U-Haul truck rentals, and upgraded security features including SmartEye security monitoring.
“This project represents a major transformation for this property and an exciting new chapter for the customers we serve in Jurupa Valley,” said Cesar Padilla, District Manager. “We rebuilt this facility from the ground up with features people are really looking for today, including climate-controlled storage, drive-up access, upgraded security, and a more convenient overall storage experience.”
The facility is positioned to serve customers in Jurupa Valley, Pedley, Glen Avon, Rubidoux, Mira Loma, West Riverside, Eastvale, and nearby areas. Located near the corner of Van Buren Blvd and Clay St, just down the street from In-N-Out Burger and the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, the site offers convenient access for commuters traveling near the Pedley Metrolink Station, I-15, and CA-60.
In addition to its new construction and upgraded features, the facility supports customer convenience through the West Coast Self-Storage app, which allows users to manage their account, pay bills, and access facility features from a mobile device. The property also offers complimentary moving carts and hand trucks, along with moving boxes and packing supplies for customers preparing for a move, remodel, or business storage needs.
West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers daily access hours from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with office hours seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information about West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley, call (951) 360-6063 or visit the facility’s webpage.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
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