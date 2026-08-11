360 View Launches Cross-Border Virtual Tour Services for Organisations Operating Across the UK and EU
360 View Virtual Tours has launched a coordinated cross-border service for hotel groups, logistics operators, healthcare providers, universities, commercial property companies and other organisations managing locations across the UK and European Union.
London, United Kingdom, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 360 View Virtual Tours has launched a cross-border virtual tour and spatial capture service for large organisations operating across the United Kingdom and European Union.
The new service allows companies and institutions with locations in several countries to work with one specialist provider for Google Street View, Matterport digital twins, 360° photography, point cloud capture and bespoke virtual tour projects.
Many organisations currently need to find and manage a different supplier in each country where they operate. This can create inconsistent quality, different production standards, duplicated administration and additional work for central marketing, property and facilities teams.
Through its operations in London and Barcelona, 360 View can now coordinate projects across the UK and EU through one central point of contact.
The service is designed for hotel groups, logistics operators, healthcare providers, universities, commercial property companies, retailers and other organisations managing multi-site property portfolios.
“A company operating across several countries should not need to start again with a new supplier every time it opens, updates or markets another location,” said Gabriel Ariton, Founder and Creative Director of 360 View.
“Our cross-border service allows the head office to work with one specialist team that understands the wider portfolio, applies consistent standards and coordinates the work across different locations and countries.”
Founded in 2014, 360 View Virtual Tours has more than a decade of experience delivering immersive 360° and 3D visual experiences for organisations across a wide range of sectors.
The company works with organisations to improve online visibility, present physical locations more clearly, support remote collaboration and help customers, tenants, visitors and internal teams understand a space before travelling to it.
Services available through the cross-border programme include indoor Google Street View, outdoor Street View mapping, Matterport digital twins, point cloud capture, 360° photography, floor plans and bespoke virtual tour navigation.
Projects can be delivered for a single location or coordinated as part of a wider multi-site programme.
For hotel groups, this can mean creating a consistent virtual experience across properties in several countries.
For logistics operators, it can include documenting warehouses, yards, available units, access routes and facilities across a European portfolio.
Healthcare providers can present clinics, hospitals and treatment facilities in a consistent format, while universities can map campuses, teaching buildings, student accommodation and specialist spaces.
Commercial property companies can also use the service to present office buildings, industrial units, logistics parks and mixed-use developments across multiple markets.
Before production begins, 360 View can establish a consistent capture and delivery specification for the organisation.
This helps ensure that each location is photographed, mapped and presented according to the same structure, regardless of its size, country or property type.
Central teams can manage the wider programme through one point of contact, while local teams can receive individual links, website embeds, floor plans and digital assets for their own locations.
Indoor Google Street View allows customers, visitors and stakeholders to explore a business or venue directly through Google Maps and Google Search.
Outdoor Street View mapping can be used for private roads, logistics parks, university campuses, estates, resorts, trails and other locations that may not be covered by Google’s own Street View vehicles.
Matterport digital twins provide an immersive three-dimensional representation of a property that can support marketing, remote access, facilities management, space planning and stakeholder collaboration.
Point cloud capture is also available for organisations requiring spatial data for architecture, construction, renovation planning, building documentation and facilities-management workflows.
360 View was founded in London in 2014 and established its Barcelona operation in 2024.
The company is now using its presence in both markets to provide coordinated support to organisations operating across the UK and European Union, removing the need to appoint a separate virtual tour supplier in every country.
About 360 View Virtual Tours
360 View Virtual Tours is a virtual tour and spatial capture company operating from London and Barcelona.
Founded in 2014, the company provides indoor and outdoor Google Street View, Matterport digital twins, point cloud capture, 360° photography, floor plans and bespoke virtual tour solutions.
360 View works with hotel groups, logistics operators, healthcare providers, universities, retailers and commercial property organisations across the UK and European Union.
Its services help organisations improve online visibility, attract customers, present properties more clearly and support collaboration across multiple locations.
For further information, visit 360-view.co.uk
The new service allows companies and institutions with locations in several countries to work with one specialist provider for Google Street View, Matterport digital twins, 360° photography, point cloud capture and bespoke virtual tour projects.
Many organisations currently need to find and manage a different supplier in each country where they operate. This can create inconsistent quality, different production standards, duplicated administration and additional work for central marketing, property and facilities teams.
Through its operations in London and Barcelona, 360 View can now coordinate projects across the UK and EU through one central point of contact.
The service is designed for hotel groups, logistics operators, healthcare providers, universities, commercial property companies, retailers and other organisations managing multi-site property portfolios.
“A company operating across several countries should not need to start again with a new supplier every time it opens, updates or markets another location,” said Gabriel Ariton, Founder and Creative Director of 360 View.
“Our cross-border service allows the head office to work with one specialist team that understands the wider portfolio, applies consistent standards and coordinates the work across different locations and countries.”
Founded in 2014, 360 View Virtual Tours has more than a decade of experience delivering immersive 360° and 3D visual experiences for organisations across a wide range of sectors.
The company works with organisations to improve online visibility, present physical locations more clearly, support remote collaboration and help customers, tenants, visitors and internal teams understand a space before travelling to it.
Services available through the cross-border programme include indoor Google Street View, outdoor Street View mapping, Matterport digital twins, point cloud capture, 360° photography, floor plans and bespoke virtual tour navigation.
Projects can be delivered for a single location or coordinated as part of a wider multi-site programme.
For hotel groups, this can mean creating a consistent virtual experience across properties in several countries.
For logistics operators, it can include documenting warehouses, yards, available units, access routes and facilities across a European portfolio.
Healthcare providers can present clinics, hospitals and treatment facilities in a consistent format, while universities can map campuses, teaching buildings, student accommodation and specialist spaces.
Commercial property companies can also use the service to present office buildings, industrial units, logistics parks and mixed-use developments across multiple markets.
Before production begins, 360 View can establish a consistent capture and delivery specification for the organisation.
This helps ensure that each location is photographed, mapped and presented according to the same structure, regardless of its size, country or property type.
Central teams can manage the wider programme through one point of contact, while local teams can receive individual links, website embeds, floor plans and digital assets for their own locations.
Indoor Google Street View allows customers, visitors and stakeholders to explore a business or venue directly through Google Maps and Google Search.
Outdoor Street View mapping can be used for private roads, logistics parks, university campuses, estates, resorts, trails and other locations that may not be covered by Google’s own Street View vehicles.
Matterport digital twins provide an immersive three-dimensional representation of a property that can support marketing, remote access, facilities management, space planning and stakeholder collaboration.
Point cloud capture is also available for organisations requiring spatial data for architecture, construction, renovation planning, building documentation and facilities-management workflows.
360 View was founded in London in 2014 and established its Barcelona operation in 2024.
The company is now using its presence in both markets to provide coordinated support to organisations operating across the UK and European Union, removing the need to appoint a separate virtual tour supplier in every country.
About 360 View Virtual Tours
360 View Virtual Tours is a virtual tour and spatial capture company operating from London and Barcelona.
Founded in 2014, the company provides indoor and outdoor Google Street View, Matterport digital twins, point cloud capture, 360° photography, floor plans and bespoke virtual tour solutions.
360 View works with hotel groups, logistics operators, healthcare providers, universities, retailers and commercial property organisations across the UK and European Union.
Its services help organisations improve online visibility, attract customers, present properties more clearly and support collaboration across multiple locations.
For further information, visit 360-view.co.uk
Contact
360 ViewContact
Gabriel Ariton
02031039980
360-view.co.uk
Gabriel Ariton
02031039980
360-view.co.uk
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