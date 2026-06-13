Tooljar Launches Beta to Help Modern Teams Keep Work, Context, and Commitments Connected
Built from 25 years of operational experience, Tooljar brings jobs, ownership, status, communication, and follow-through into one practical work management platform.
Toronto, Canada, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tooljar announces the beta launch of its modern work management platform for teams that need a clearer way to track work, preserve context, manage handoffs, and keep promises visible from start to finish.
Tooljar builds on the original Jobjar management tool developed in 1999 by Don Gray and Debra Demeza. Jobjar was created to give teams a simple, flexible way to organize jobs, track commitments, and make sure work gets done. Over the years, more than one million jobs have been processed through Jobjar, giving the team behind Tooljar deep practical experience in how real operational work moves through businesses.
Tooljar brings that experience into a modern web platform for today’s work environment. Accessible on desktop and mobile devices, Tooljar helps teams capture jobs, assign ownership, track status, manage discussions, attach files, preserve decisions, and keep the work history connected in one place.
“Most teams do not fail because people are not trying,” said Don Gray, one of the original creators of Jobjar. “They struggle because work, decisions, files, follow-ups, and ownership get scattered across too many places. Tooljar is designed to keep that context connected so teams can see what needs attention and move work from ‘to do to done.’”
The beta release (Try Tooljar) is being introduced with intentionally limited early access. Tooljar is gradually onboarding new teams while it gathers feedback and continues refining the platform ahead of a broader release planned for this fall.
Tooljar is built around a simple operating idea: every job should carry the context needed to move it forward. A job in Tooljar can represent a task, request, issue, approval, comment, bug, or an ongoing piece of work. Each job keeps ownership, status, discussion, attachments, history, and next steps connected, helping teams avoid coordination gaps when work is spread across email, meetings, chat, spreadsheets, and memory.
The platform supports teams that coordinate real work involving clients, vendors, stakeholders, approvals, service requests, project delivery, and operational follow-through. Current use cases include marina and yacht management, family office operations, restaurants, project execution, and other businesses where promises, handoffs, and accountability matter.
Tooljar also includes Ask TJ, an operational intelligence layer that helps teams understand what needs attention. Ask TJ works inside Tooljar’s role-based access controls and can help surface overdue jobs, missed follow-ups, unclear ownership, recurring issues, bottlenecks, vendor delays, and workload patterns as teams build a consistent body of operational history.
“AI is most useful when it has organized, relevant context to work from,” said James Burchill, CTO at Tooljar.
“Tooljar’s goal is to incorporate AI to make operational context clearer, more available, and easier to act on, while keeping ownership and review in human hands.”
Tooljar is now gradually onboarding new teams to provide a focused setup experience and gather practical feedback from beta users.
For more information or to Try Tooljar, visit https://Tooljar.com.
About Tooljar
Tooljar is a modern work management platform that connects people to projects, tasks, and the business context they need so work moves forward, handoffs do not break down, and promises get kept. Built from more than 25 years of operational experience, Tooljar helps teams capture jobs, assign ownership, track status, preserve discussion and decisions, and move work from ‘to do to done’.
Tooljar builds on the original Jobjar management tool developed in 1999 by Don Gray and Debra Demeza. Jobjar was created to give teams a simple, flexible way to organize jobs, track commitments, and make sure work gets done. Over the years, more than one million jobs have been processed through Jobjar, giving the team behind Tooljar deep practical experience in how real operational work moves through businesses.
Tooljar brings that experience into a modern web platform for today’s work environment. Accessible on desktop and mobile devices, Tooljar helps teams capture jobs, assign ownership, track status, manage discussions, attach files, preserve decisions, and keep the work history connected in one place.
“Most teams do not fail because people are not trying,” said Don Gray, one of the original creators of Jobjar. “They struggle because work, decisions, files, follow-ups, and ownership get scattered across too many places. Tooljar is designed to keep that context connected so teams can see what needs attention and move work from ‘to do to done.’”
The beta release (Try Tooljar) is being introduced with intentionally limited early access. Tooljar is gradually onboarding new teams while it gathers feedback and continues refining the platform ahead of a broader release planned for this fall.
Tooljar is built around a simple operating idea: every job should carry the context needed to move it forward. A job in Tooljar can represent a task, request, issue, approval, comment, bug, or an ongoing piece of work. Each job keeps ownership, status, discussion, attachments, history, and next steps connected, helping teams avoid coordination gaps when work is spread across email, meetings, chat, spreadsheets, and memory.
The platform supports teams that coordinate real work involving clients, vendors, stakeholders, approvals, service requests, project delivery, and operational follow-through. Current use cases include marina and yacht management, family office operations, restaurants, project execution, and other businesses where promises, handoffs, and accountability matter.
Tooljar also includes Ask TJ, an operational intelligence layer that helps teams understand what needs attention. Ask TJ works inside Tooljar’s role-based access controls and can help surface overdue jobs, missed follow-ups, unclear ownership, recurring issues, bottlenecks, vendor delays, and workload patterns as teams build a consistent body of operational history.
“AI is most useful when it has organized, relevant context to work from,” said James Burchill, CTO at Tooljar.
“Tooljar’s goal is to incorporate AI to make operational context clearer, more available, and easier to act on, while keeping ownership and review in human hands.”
Tooljar is now gradually onboarding new teams to provide a focused setup experience and gather practical feedback from beta users.
For more information or to Try Tooljar, visit https://Tooljar.com.
About Tooljar
Tooljar is a modern work management platform that connects people to projects, tasks, and the business context they need so work moves forward, handoffs do not break down, and promises get kept. Built from more than 25 years of operational experience, Tooljar helps teams capture jobs, assign ownership, track status, preserve discussion and decisions, and move work from ‘to do to done’.
Contact
Tooljar CorporationContact
Natalia Ribeiro
917-720-6386
https://tooljar.com
Natalia Ribeiro
917-720-6386
https://tooljar.com
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