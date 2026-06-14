Free Dearborn Heights Open House Tackles Presentation Anxiety and Audience Conflict for Local Managers

Imkan Leadership Development LLC has announced a free public speaking Open House at the Caroline Kennedy Library on June 23rd to help Metro Detroit professionals eliminate presentation anxiety. The interactive session will actively address common workplace challenges, including fear of the audience, uneven speaking, losing one's train of thought, and navigating audience conflicts. All attendees will receive a free, printed Speaker Confidence Card and exclusive access to a three-month membership.