Free Dearborn Heights Open House Tackles Presentation Anxiety and Audience Conflict for Local Managers
Imkan Leadership Development LLC has announced a free public speaking Open House at the Caroline Kennedy Library on June 23rd to help Metro Detroit professionals eliminate presentation anxiety. The interactive session will actively address common workplace challenges, including fear of the audience, uneven speaking, losing one's train of thought, and navigating audience conflicts. All attendees will receive a free, printed Speaker Confidence Card and exclusive access to a three-month membership.
Westland, MI, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Imkan Leadership Development LLC has announced it will host a free, interactive Open House for the Resilient Speakers Club on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Caroline Kennedy Library in Dearborn Heights.
Designed specifically for local managers, business owners, and corporate professionals, the event aims to teach actionable strategies to eliminate public speaking fear, command a room, and communicate with confidence. Attendees will participate in a supportive, live environment to practice their skills and will receive a complimentary, printed Speaker Confidence Card to help them manage presentation nerves on the spot. Additionally, those who choose to join the club at the open house will receive a special three-month membership incentive.
"When polled about their biggest communication hurdles, local professionals consistently point to intense nervousness, uneven speaking, and a fear of the audience," says Nagham Alsamari, the Founder and Manager Resilience Trainer at Imkan Leadership Development. "Many share that they struggle with losing their train of thought or sudden difficulties with word recall when put on the spot, while others worry about navigating audience conflicts. We are creating a safe, highly supportive local environment right here in Dearborn Heights where people can actively practice speaking, build grit, and ensure their voices are heard without collapsing under pressure."
Registration for the Open House is completely free, but seats are limited due to venue capacity. Local professionals who are unsure of where their current skills stand are encouraged to take a baseline public speaking assessment prior to the event.
To take the quick quiz and secure a free seat for June 23, visit
https://imkanleadership.com/speaking-quiz
.
About Imkan Leadership Development LLC: Founded by a former school principal and certified speaker and trainer with over 13 years of training experience, Imkan Leadership Development LLC provides proprietary Behavioral Resilience Training™ and leadership coaching. Serving the Greater Detroit Area, Imkan helps corporate managers and teams build emotional grit, optimize communication, and prevent burnout through structured, actionable frameworks.
Designed specifically for local managers, business owners, and corporate professionals, the event aims to teach actionable strategies to eliminate public speaking fear, command a room, and communicate with confidence. Attendees will participate in a supportive, live environment to practice their skills and will receive a complimentary, printed Speaker Confidence Card to help them manage presentation nerves on the spot. Additionally, those who choose to join the club at the open house will receive a special three-month membership incentive.
"When polled about their biggest communication hurdles, local professionals consistently point to intense nervousness, uneven speaking, and a fear of the audience," says Nagham Alsamari, the Founder and Manager Resilience Trainer at Imkan Leadership Development. "Many share that they struggle with losing their train of thought or sudden difficulties with word recall when put on the spot, while others worry about navigating audience conflicts. We are creating a safe, highly supportive local environment right here in Dearborn Heights where people can actively practice speaking, build grit, and ensure their voices are heard without collapsing under pressure."
Registration for the Open House is completely free, but seats are limited due to venue capacity. Local professionals who are unsure of where their current skills stand are encouraged to take a baseline public speaking assessment prior to the event.
To take the quick quiz and secure a free seat for June 23, visit
https://imkanleadership.com/speaking-quiz
.
About Imkan Leadership Development LLC: Founded by a former school principal and certified speaker and trainer with over 13 years of training experience, Imkan Leadership Development LLC provides proprietary Behavioral Resilience Training™ and leadership coaching. Serving the Greater Detroit Area, Imkan helps corporate managers and teams build emotional grit, optimize communication, and prevent burnout through structured, actionable frameworks.
Contact
Imkan Leadership Development LLCContact
Nagham Alsamari
(734) 560-5434
imkanleadership.com
Nagham Alsamari
(734) 560-5434
imkanleadership.com
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