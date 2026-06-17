Randers Funeral Director Launches Her Own Funeral Home After More Than 20 Years in the Profession

Stofsky Begravelse has opened in Randers, founded by funeral director Dorthe Stofsky, who has helped families in the local area for more than 20 years. The new funeral home is built on the values of Warmth and Respect and offers support with both the farewell ceremony and the many practical matters that follow a death.