Randers Funeral Director Launches Her Own Funeral Home After More Than 20 Years in the Profession
Stofsky Begravelse has opened in Randers, founded by funeral director Dorthe Stofsky, who has helped families in the local area for more than 20 years. The new funeral home is built on the values of Warmth and Respect and offers support with both the farewell ceremony and the many practical matters that follow a death.
Randers, Denmark, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stofsky Begravelse is a new funeral home in Randers, dedicated to providing compassionate support, reassurance, and practical assistance following the loss of a loved one.
The business was founded by Dorthe Stofsky, who has worked as a bedemand Randers for more than 20 years, helping families through some of life's most difficult moments.
"For me, this work is about creating calm and clarity for families, so they can focus on saying goodbye to their loved one. I want every family to be met with warmth, compassion, and respect," says Dorthe Stofsky.
Stofsky Begravelse assists families with funeral services, cremation arrangements, ash scattering ceremonies, civil ceremonies, death registrations, funeral aid applications, and coordination with churches, crematoriums, and cemeteries.
A key part of the business is the concept "Den Hjertevarme Afsked" (The Heartfelt Farewell), which provides families with a fixed price and a clear overview of the funeral director's services, without hourly fees.
Based in Randers, Stofsky Begravelse serves families throughout the Randers area and surrounding communities.
For further information, interested parties can visit Stofsky Begravelse.
The business was founded by Dorthe Stofsky, who has worked as a bedemand Randers for more than 20 years, helping families through some of life's most difficult moments.
"For me, this work is about creating calm and clarity for families, so they can focus on saying goodbye to their loved one. I want every family to be met with warmth, compassion, and respect," says Dorthe Stofsky.
Stofsky Begravelse assists families with funeral services, cremation arrangements, ash scattering ceremonies, civil ceremonies, death registrations, funeral aid applications, and coordination with churches, crematoriums, and cemeteries.
A key part of the business is the concept "Den Hjertevarme Afsked" (The Heartfelt Farewell), which provides families with a fixed price and a clear overview of the funeral director's services, without hourly fees.
Based in Randers, Stofsky Begravelse serves families throughout the Randers area and surrounding communities.
For further information, interested parties can visit Stofsky Begravelse.
Contact
Stofsky BegravelseContact
Dorthe Stofsky
+4592729292
stofsky.dk/
Dorthe Stofsky
+4592729292
stofsky.dk/
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