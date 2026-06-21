Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Hillsborough, NJ, June 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of high-resolution aesthetic imagery to serve as inspiration for home styling and personal expression.
While Kasentex is widely known for delivering hotel-quality comfort, this new app extends the brand’s reach into the creative process of home design. By providing a digital library of sophisticated bedroom aesthetics, fabric textures, and interior arrangements, Kasentex is empowering users to visualize and curate their personal sanctuaries.
"Our mission has always been to help people create spaces they love, and we know that the design journey often starts with a visual spark," said Jenny Corran, Media Associate at Kasentex. "With the Kasentex Home & Bedding app, we are providing a dedicated space for decorators and homeowners to find that spark. Whether you are planning a bedroom refresh, looking for color palette inspiration, or simply want to bring a sense of tranquility to your mobile device, this app is designed to fuel your creativity."
Key features of the new Kasentex Home & Bedding Wallpapers app include:
Curated Design Library: A high-quality gallery of interior design shots and artistic photography from the Kasentex photography team
Wallpaper Functionality: Users can instantly download or set their favorite images as phone wallpapers, bringing a touch of luxury to their everyday digital experience
Design Inspiration Hub: A professional-grade resource for interior decorators to use during client consultations or for DIYers to build "mood boards" for their next home project
Intuitive Browsing: A seamless, ad-free experience that allows users to filter by color, style, and mood to find the perfect visual match for their creative needs.
The app is intended to serve as a bridge between the physical comfort of Kasentex products and the digital creativity of the modern homeowner. It is a visual companion for those who value aesthetics as much as quality.
For more information about the app, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kasentex.wallpapers
About Kasentex is a premier provider of high-quality bedding and home decor, dedicated to blending luxurious materials with timeless design. Beyond creating products for the home, Kasentex is committed to empowering individuals to express their personal style through interior design. By providing both physical home comforts and digital inspiration, Kasentex continues to set the standard for modern, accessible luxury. Learn more at www.kasentex.com
While Kasentex is widely known for delivering hotel-quality comfort, this new app extends the brand’s reach into the creative process of home design. By providing a digital library of sophisticated bedroom aesthetics, fabric textures, and interior arrangements, Kasentex is empowering users to visualize and curate their personal sanctuaries.
"Our mission has always been to help people create spaces they love, and we know that the design journey often starts with a visual spark," said Jenny Corran, Media Associate at Kasentex. "With the Kasentex Home & Bedding app, we are providing a dedicated space for decorators and homeowners to find that spark. Whether you are planning a bedroom refresh, looking for color palette inspiration, or simply want to bring a sense of tranquility to your mobile device, this app is designed to fuel your creativity."
Key features of the new Kasentex Home & Bedding Wallpapers app include:
Curated Design Library: A high-quality gallery of interior design shots and artistic photography from the Kasentex photography team
Wallpaper Functionality: Users can instantly download or set their favorite images as phone wallpapers, bringing a touch of luxury to their everyday digital experience
Design Inspiration Hub: A professional-grade resource for interior decorators to use during client consultations or for DIYers to build "mood boards" for their next home project
Intuitive Browsing: A seamless, ad-free experience that allows users to filter by color, style, and mood to find the perfect visual match for their creative needs.
The app is intended to serve as a bridge between the physical comfort of Kasentex products and the digital creativity of the modern homeowner. It is a visual companion for those who value aesthetics as much as quality.
For more information about the app, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kasentex.wallpapers
About Kasentex is a premier provider of high-quality bedding and home decor, dedicated to blending luxurious materials with timeless design. Beyond creating products for the home, Kasentex is committed to empowering individuals to express their personal style through interior design. By providing both physical home comforts and digital inspiration, Kasentex continues to set the standard for modern, accessible luxury. Learn more at www.kasentex.com
Contact
KasentexContact
Jenny Corran
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Jenny Corran
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
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