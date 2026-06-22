R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Expands New Construction for Florida Builders and Developers
New Port Richey, FL, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a New Port Richey home services provider with more than 50 years of industry experience, announced an expanded focus on new construction services for builders, developers, and general contractors throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company offers licensed plumbing, HVAC, and electrical installation under one roof, giving construction teams a single, accountable partner for residential and commercial new builds of any size.
From ground-up single family homes to large-scale commercial developments, R.J. Kielty provides end-to-end mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) solutions built to meet project timelines, budgets, and Florida building code requirements. By combining all three trades into one coordinated team, the company helps builders simplify scheduling, reduce subcontractor coordination issues, and keep projects moving on schedule.
New Construction services include:
• Full plumbing system installation, including water supply, drain-waste-vent (DWV), and gas piping
• HVAC system design and installation, sized and engineered for the building's specifications
• Electrical rough-in and finish work, including wiring, fixtures, and device installation
• Electrical panel installation and upgrades to support current and future load requirements
• Code-compliant final inspections and walkthroughs coordinated with local departments.
"Builders need trades partners who show up on time, pass inspection the first time, and communicate clearly throughout the project," said Vice President, Tanner Kielty. "Having plumbing, HVAC, and electrical under one company removes a lot of coordination headaches that slow construction down. Our crews have worked together for years, and that consistency shows up in the quality and pace of the work."
Every R.J. Kielty new construction project is staffed by licensed plumbing, HVAC, and electrical professionals and supported by dedicated project management to keep installations on schedule and in compliance with Florida building codes. Strict quality control standards apply at each phase of construction, from rough-in through final inspection, helping builders avoid costly delays and rework.
R.J. Kielty's relationship with builders and property owners doesn't end at the final walkthrough. The company also provides ongoing service, maintenance, and warranty support after project completion, giving developers and homeowners confidence in their systems long after move-in.
R.J. Kielty's continued investment in new construction services reflects the company's commitment to long-term builder partnerships and to supporting the rapid residential and commercial growth underway across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. As new neighborhoods, multifamily communities, and commercial developments rise throughout the Tampa Bay area, the company aims to be a dependable, code-compliant infrastructure partner from the ground up.
Builders, developers, and contractors interested in discussing an upcoming residential or commercial project can request a consultation through R.J. Kielty's new construction services team.
To learn more about R.J. Kielty's new construction capabilities or to discuss an upcoming project, visit www.rjkielty.com or call 800-330-5486.
From ground-up single family homes to large-scale commercial developments, R.J. Kielty provides end-to-end mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) solutions built to meet project timelines, budgets, and Florida building code requirements. By combining all three trades into one coordinated team, the company helps builders simplify scheduling, reduce subcontractor coordination issues, and keep projects moving on schedule.
New Construction services include:
• Full plumbing system installation, including water supply, drain-waste-vent (DWV), and gas piping
• HVAC system design and installation, sized and engineered for the building's specifications
• Electrical rough-in and finish work, including wiring, fixtures, and device installation
• Electrical panel installation and upgrades to support current and future load requirements
• Code-compliant final inspections and walkthroughs coordinated with local departments.
"Builders need trades partners who show up on time, pass inspection the first time, and communicate clearly throughout the project," said Vice President, Tanner Kielty. "Having plumbing, HVAC, and electrical under one company removes a lot of coordination headaches that slow construction down. Our crews have worked together for years, and that consistency shows up in the quality and pace of the work."
Every R.J. Kielty new construction project is staffed by licensed plumbing, HVAC, and electrical professionals and supported by dedicated project management to keep installations on schedule and in compliance with Florida building codes. Strict quality control standards apply at each phase of construction, from rough-in through final inspection, helping builders avoid costly delays and rework.
R.J. Kielty's relationship with builders and property owners doesn't end at the final walkthrough. The company also provides ongoing service, maintenance, and warranty support after project completion, giving developers and homeowners confidence in their systems long after move-in.
R.J. Kielty's continued investment in new construction services reflects the company's commitment to long-term builder partnerships and to supporting the rapid residential and commercial growth underway across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. As new neighborhoods, multifamily communities, and commercial developments rise throughout the Tampa Bay area, the company aims to be a dependable, code-compliant infrastructure partner from the ground up.
Builders, developers, and contractors interested in discussing an upcoming residential or commercial project can request a consultation through R.J. Kielty's new construction services team.
To learn more about R.J. Kielty's new construction capabilities or to discuss an upcoming project, visit www.rjkielty.com or call 800-330-5486.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
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