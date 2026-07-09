Tampa PC Consultants Expands Services as Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid
Tampa PC Consultants, an IT and cybersecurity firm with over 20 years of experience, has become an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services.
Tampa, FL, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tampa PC Consultants, a leading provider of IT support and cybersecurity solutions for over 20 years, is proud to announce its official designation as an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services. This expansion allows the company to offer a complete suite of mobile connectivity solutions alongside its existing technical repair and managed IT services.
As an authorized partner, Tampa PC Consultants now provides a local, reliable destination for residents and businesses in the Tampa area to manage their prepaid cellular needs. Customers can visit the storefront for:
Instant Activations: Get new lines of service up and running immediately with a variety of flexible prepaid plans.
Secure Payment Processing: Pay monthly service bills quickly and securely in person.
Device & SIM Support: Professional assistance with device setup and technical troubleshooting for mobile hardware.
"Our mission has always been to simplify technology for our community," said Andre Williams, owner of Tampa PC Consultants. "By integrating AT&T and Cricket Wireless services into our portfolio, we’re becoming a true one-stop shop. Whether a client needs a server secured or a prepaid phone activated, they can count on the same high standard of integrity and expertise we’ve delivered for two decades."
This new offering complements the company's existing services, which include managed IT, network security, and professional computer repair. By bridging the gap between computer IT and mobile connectivity, Tampa PC Consultants continues to raise the standard for comprehensive technology support in Tampa.
About Tampa PC Consultants
Located in Tampa, Florida, Tampa PC Consultants specializes in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and computer repair. Founded on the principles of compassion, loyalty, and trust, the company provides enterprise-level solutions with a personalized, local touch.
As an authorized partner, Tampa PC Consultants now provides a local, reliable destination for residents and businesses in the Tampa area to manage their prepaid cellular needs. Customers can visit the storefront for:
Instant Activations: Get new lines of service up and running immediately with a variety of flexible prepaid plans.
Secure Payment Processing: Pay monthly service bills quickly and securely in person.
Device & SIM Support: Professional assistance with device setup and technical troubleshooting for mobile hardware.
"Our mission has always been to simplify technology for our community," said Andre Williams, owner of Tampa PC Consultants. "By integrating AT&T and Cricket Wireless services into our portfolio, we’re becoming a true one-stop shop. Whether a client needs a server secured or a prepaid phone activated, they can count on the same high standard of integrity and expertise we’ve delivered for two decades."
This new offering complements the company's existing services, which include managed IT, network security, and professional computer repair. By bridging the gap between computer IT and mobile connectivity, Tampa PC Consultants continues to raise the standard for comprehensive technology support in Tampa.
About Tampa PC Consultants
Located in Tampa, Florida, Tampa PC Consultants specializes in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and computer repair. Founded on the principles of compassion, loyalty, and trust, the company provides enterprise-level solutions with a personalized, local touch.
Contact
Tampa PC ConsultantsContact
Andre Williams
813-756-4171
https://tampapcconsultants.com
Andre Williams
813-756-4171
https://tampapcconsultants.com
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