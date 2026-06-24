Child Care Aware of Missouri Names Director for Newest Project
Angela Franks hired as Director of Child Care WAGE$ Pilot Project.
St. Louis, MO, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) has named Angela Franks as Director of its Child Care WAGE$ Missouri project. In this role, she will lead the launch and ongoing management of the organization’s new initiative designed to improve retention among early childhood educators in St. Louis County through education-based compensation. Franks will oversee directing and daily operations while cultivating strong partnerships with child care professionals and county stakeholders.
Franks brings more than 20 years of experience as an educator and ecosystem builder. Prior to joining CCAMO, she served as Principal for ARK Consulting Services, where she developed and delivered training programs for adults and youth focused on personal development, career readiness, and small business growth. Her professional background also includes roles with multiple school districts and the St. Louis County Library. She holds a Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum and Instruction from Fontbonne University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Webster University.
Developed by the TEACH Early Childhood National Center in North Carolina, the Child Care WAGE$ program is a salary supplement initiative that invests in early childhood educators to strengthen workforce stability and improve quality of care. With more than 30 years of proven success in five states, this pilot marks the first implementation of the program in Missouri. The initiative is made possible through CCAMO’s long-standing affiliation with the national TEACH Early Childhood Scholarship program.
Funded by a $5.6 million award administered by the St. Louis County Children’s Services Fund, Child Care WAGE$ Missouri recently began offering its services. Through the Missouri pilot, eligible educators working in licensed or license-exempt child care programs in St. Louis County will receive salary supplements based on their education level and continued employment with their program.
“Angela brings the vision and deep workforce expertise needed to successfully launch this pilot,” said Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Her experience will be instrumental in strengthening retention and ensuring early childhood educators in St. Louis County receive meaningful financial recognition for their education and commitment.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Franks brings more than 20 years of experience as an educator and ecosystem builder. Prior to joining CCAMO, she served as Principal for ARK Consulting Services, where she developed and delivered training programs for adults and youth focused on personal development, career readiness, and small business growth. Her professional background also includes roles with multiple school districts and the St. Louis County Library. She holds a Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum and Instruction from Fontbonne University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Webster University.
Developed by the TEACH Early Childhood National Center in North Carolina, the Child Care WAGE$ program is a salary supplement initiative that invests in early childhood educators to strengthen workforce stability and improve quality of care. With more than 30 years of proven success in five states, this pilot marks the first implementation of the program in Missouri. The initiative is made possible through CCAMO’s long-standing affiliation with the national TEACH Early Childhood Scholarship program.
Funded by a $5.6 million award administered by the St. Louis County Children’s Services Fund, Child Care WAGE$ Missouri recently began offering its services. Through the Missouri pilot, eligible educators working in licensed or license-exempt child care programs in St. Louis County will receive salary supplements based on their education level and continued employment with their program.
“Angela brings the vision and deep workforce expertise needed to successfully launch this pilot,” said Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Her experience will be instrumental in strengthening retention and ensuring early childhood educators in St. Louis County receive meaningful financial recognition for their education and commitment.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
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