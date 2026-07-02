A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026 Winners and Launches "State of the Market" Report
London, United Kingdom, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group today announced the highly anticipated winners of the 2nd annual Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026. These prestigious awards celebrate the most innovative solution providers and financial institutions that are reshaping the capital markets technology landscape across the dynamic Asia Pacific region.
In conjunction with the awards, A-Team Group has also launched the “State of Capital Markets Technology in Asia Pacific 2026” report. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends, challenges, and opportunities driving the industry — from the pivot to Agentic and Governed AI to the maturation of cloud-smart architectures — and features the complete list of award winners, detailing the innovations that earned them top honours.
The awards recognise pioneering firms across 32 crucial categories. Esteemed winners celebrated for their significant impact on the industry include Murex for Best Use of SaaS/Managed Services in a Capital Markets Solution, LSEG Data & Analytics for Best Use of Cloud In a Capital Markets Solution and Best Low Latency Data Feed, and Tradeweb for Best Fixed Income Trading Solution — reflecting the breadth of innovation driving APAC's capital markets forward.
“The Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026 celebrate firms that are not just adopting technology, but defining what the next generation of capital markets looks like. This year, we have witnessed a fundamental maturation across the region — from the deployment of Agentic AI in mission-critical workflows to cloud-smart architectures that are enabling firms to compete at global scale. APAC is no longer following the technology agenda; it is setting it. We congratulate all 2026 winners and encourage the industry to explore their achievements in our ‘State of the Market’ report.” - Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer, A-Team Group
The award winners were selected through a rigorous, three-stage and impartial process. An open call for nominations was followed by expert shortlisting, conducted by A-Team Insight’s experienced editorial team in close collaboration with an independent APAC Advisory Board comprised of respected industry experts. The final decision was placed in the hands of the market through community voting, open to financial institution members across the Asia Pacific region — ensuring winners reflect genuine excellence as recognised by the industry itself.
Discover the Winners and Key Market Insights
The “State of Capital Markets Technology in Asia Pacific 2026” report offers exclusive insights into:
• Complete Winners Listing: The official list of all 2026 award winners across every category.
• In-Depth Trend Analysis: A deep dive into Agentic AI adoption, Cloud-Smart Architectures, Low-Latency Infrastructure, and RegTech Transformation shaping APAC capital markets.
• Expert Commentary: Perspectives from industry leaders on navigating the 2026 capital markets technology landscape.
• Strategic Insights: Actionable recommendations for firms navigating agentic AI deployment, quantum-safe security mandates, and the T+1 settlement shift.
To see the full list of winners and gain exclusive insights into the APAC capital markets technology landscape, download the report today.
The report is available for free download at: https://bit.ly/AwardsAPAC
2026 Award Winners
Best Use of SaaS/Managed Services in a Capital Markets Solution - Murex
Best Use of Cloud In a Capital Markets Solution - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Low Latency Data Feed - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - Tradeweb
Best KYC / Client Onboarding Solution - AML Partners
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - AML Partners
Best Provider of Reference Data - Bloomberg
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Trading Analytics Platform - BMLL Technologies
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - CME Group
Best Data Management Solution for Unstructured Data - Databricks
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - DTCC
Best Use of AI in a Capital Markets Solution - Encompass
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Buy-Side OEMS - FactSet
Best Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - FactSet
Best Enterprise Data Management Platform - Gresham
Best Market Data Provider - ICE Data Services
Best Data Governance Solution - Informatica
Best Equities Trading Solution - Instinet
Best Sell-Side EMS - ION
Best Sell-Side OMS - Marvelsoft
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - MCO
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Napier
Best Financial Crime Solution - NICE Actimize
Best High Performance Network Services - PICO
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - SimCorp
Best Sanctions Screening Solution - SIX
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Symphony
APAC Capital Markets Tech Supplier of the Year - Trading Technologies
In conjunction with the awards, A-Team Group has also launched the “State of Capital Markets Technology in Asia Pacific 2026” report. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends, challenges, and opportunities driving the industry — from the pivot to Agentic and Governed AI to the maturation of cloud-smart architectures — and features the complete list of award winners, detailing the innovations that earned them top honours.
The awards recognise pioneering firms across 32 crucial categories. Esteemed winners celebrated for their significant impact on the industry include Murex for Best Use of SaaS/Managed Services in a Capital Markets Solution, LSEG Data & Analytics for Best Use of Cloud In a Capital Markets Solution and Best Low Latency Data Feed, and Tradeweb for Best Fixed Income Trading Solution — reflecting the breadth of innovation driving APAC's capital markets forward.
“The Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026 celebrate firms that are not just adopting technology, but defining what the next generation of capital markets looks like. This year, we have witnessed a fundamental maturation across the region — from the deployment of Agentic AI in mission-critical workflows to cloud-smart architectures that are enabling firms to compete at global scale. APAC is no longer following the technology agenda; it is setting it. We congratulate all 2026 winners and encourage the industry to explore their achievements in our ‘State of the Market’ report.” - Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer, A-Team Group
The award winners were selected through a rigorous, three-stage and impartial process. An open call for nominations was followed by expert shortlisting, conducted by A-Team Insight’s experienced editorial team in close collaboration with an independent APAC Advisory Board comprised of respected industry experts. The final decision was placed in the hands of the market through community voting, open to financial institution members across the Asia Pacific region — ensuring winners reflect genuine excellence as recognised by the industry itself.
Discover the Winners and Key Market Insights
The “State of Capital Markets Technology in Asia Pacific 2026” report offers exclusive insights into:
• Complete Winners Listing: The official list of all 2026 award winners across every category.
• In-Depth Trend Analysis: A deep dive into Agentic AI adoption, Cloud-Smart Architectures, Low-Latency Infrastructure, and RegTech Transformation shaping APAC capital markets.
• Expert Commentary: Perspectives from industry leaders on navigating the 2026 capital markets technology landscape.
• Strategic Insights: Actionable recommendations for firms navigating agentic AI deployment, quantum-safe security mandates, and the T+1 settlement shift.
To see the full list of winners and gain exclusive insights into the APAC capital markets technology landscape, download the report today.
The report is available for free download at: https://bit.ly/AwardsAPAC
2026 Award Winners
Best Use of SaaS/Managed Services in a Capital Markets Solution - Murex
Best Use of Cloud In a Capital Markets Solution - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Low Latency Data Feed - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - Tradeweb
Best KYC / Client Onboarding Solution - AML Partners
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - AML Partners
Best Provider of Reference Data - Bloomberg
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Trading Analytics Platform - BMLL Technologies
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - CME Group
Best Data Management Solution for Unstructured Data - Databricks
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - DTCC
Best Use of AI in a Capital Markets Solution - Encompass
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Buy-Side OEMS - FactSet
Best Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - FactSet
Best Enterprise Data Management Platform - Gresham
Best Market Data Provider - ICE Data Services
Best Data Governance Solution - Informatica
Best Equities Trading Solution - Instinet
Best Sell-Side EMS - ION
Best Sell-Side OMS - Marvelsoft
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - MCO
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Napier
Best Financial Crime Solution - NICE Actimize
Best High Performance Network Services - PICO
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - SimCorp
Best Sanctions Screening Solution - SIX
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Symphony
APAC Capital Markets Tech Supplier of the Year - Trading Technologies
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
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