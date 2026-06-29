Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. of Joppa, MD, Awarded Best Place to Work in Snow and Ice for 2026 by SIMA - Snow and Ice Management Association
Joppa, MD, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. of Joppa, Maryland, recently received national recognition from the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) as part of the 29th Annual Snow & Ice Symposium awards program in Cincinnati, OH.
The company was honored as a Best Place to Work in Snow & Ice for 2026. The award recognizes companies in the snow and ice industry that are focused on being a great place to work and promoting the industry as one in which people can build successful and rewarding careers. Applicants were judged on demonstrated success in professional development and support; company culture; managerial effectiveness; personnel engagement; and trust in leadership.
"SIMA is proud to recognize companies who have shown their dedication to building an outstanding culture for their team as a Best Place to Work in Snow and Ice. This year only 34 companies achieved the judging criteria to be recognized with this award,” says SIMA CEO Martin Tirado, CAE.
ABOUT SIMA
The Snow & Ice Management Association is a North American trade association for snow & ice industry professionals based in Mequon, WI. Learn more at www sima org.
SIMA
Snow & Ice Management Association
10140 N. Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
P: 414-375-1940
F: 414-375-1945
www.sima.org
Contact SIMA
Geo Martin Tirado
414-375-1940
The company was honored as a Best Place to Work in Snow & Ice for 2026. The award recognizes companies in the snow and ice industry that are focused on being a great place to work and promoting the industry as one in which people can build successful and rewarding careers. Applicants were judged on demonstrated success in professional development and support; company culture; managerial effectiveness; personnel engagement; and trust in leadership.
"SIMA is proud to recognize companies who have shown their dedication to building an outstanding culture for their team as a Best Place to Work in Snow and Ice. This year only 34 companies achieved the judging criteria to be recognized with this award,” says SIMA CEO Martin Tirado, CAE.
ABOUT SIMA
The Snow & Ice Management Association is a North American trade association for snow & ice industry professionals based in Mequon, WI. Learn more at www sima org.
SIMA
Snow & Ice Management Association
10140 N. Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
P: 414-375-1940
F: 414-375-1945
www.sima.org
Contact SIMA
Geo Martin Tirado
414-375-1940
Contact
Akehurst Landscape Serivce, Inc.Contact
John C. Akehurst
410-538-4018
www.akehurst.com
John C. Akehurst
410-538-4018
www.akehurst.com
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