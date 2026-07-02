Indonet Group Launches New Geocell Range for Road Sub-Base Stabilization, Slope Protection, and Erosion Control
Vadodara-based geosynthetics manufacturer expands its product line with an HDPE Geocell range built for road construction, embankment support, and slope stabilization across India and international markets.
Vadodara, India, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Indonet Group, an ISO 9001:2015 certified geosynthetics manufacturer based in Waghodia, Vadodara, today announced the launch of its new Geocell range - a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) three-dimensional cellular confinement system engineered for soil stabilization, erosion control, and load distribution in civil infrastructure projects.
The new range marks a significant expansion of Indonet Group's existing product portfolio, which includes PET Geogrids, PP Geogrids, Indodrain Geocomposites, Geonets, Salt Barriers, and Dimple Boards. The Geocell line is now available for domestic project inquiries across India and for international procurement.
Key features of the new Geocell range:
Three-dimensional cellular confinement - Honeycomb structure confines infill material and distributes load evenly across the subgrade, reducing rutting, settlement, and soil displacement in weak or expansive ground conditions.
Multi-application versatility - Engineered for road and railway sub-base reinforcement, slope and embankment stabilization, channel and shoreline protection, and retaining wall systems.
Flexible infill compatibility - Suitable for soil, gravel, concrete, or vegetation-based infill depending on site requirements and project specification.
ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing - Produced under a certified quality management system, ensuring consistent specification compliance across supply batches for both domestic and export orders.
About Indonet Group
Indonet Group is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of geosynthetic products headquartered in Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat, India. The company serves civil infrastructure, road construction, drainage, and land development markets across India and internationally. Its product range includes PET Geogrids, PP Geogrids, Indodrain Geocomposites, Geonets, Salt Barriers, Dimple Boards, and the newly launched Geocell range.
The new range marks a significant expansion of Indonet Group's existing product portfolio, which includes PET Geogrids, PP Geogrids, Indodrain Geocomposites, Geonets, Salt Barriers, and Dimple Boards. The Geocell line is now available for domestic project inquiries across India and for international procurement.
Key features of the new Geocell range:
Three-dimensional cellular confinement - Honeycomb structure confines infill material and distributes load evenly across the subgrade, reducing rutting, settlement, and soil displacement in weak or expansive ground conditions.
Multi-application versatility - Engineered for road and railway sub-base reinforcement, slope and embankment stabilization, channel and shoreline protection, and retaining wall systems.
Flexible infill compatibility - Suitable for soil, gravel, concrete, or vegetation-based infill depending on site requirements and project specification.
ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing - Produced under a certified quality management system, ensuring consistent specification compliance across supply batches for both domestic and export orders.
About Indonet Group
Indonet Group is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of geosynthetic products headquartered in Waghodia, Vadodara, Gujarat, India. The company serves civil infrastructure, road construction, drainage, and land development markets across India and internationally. Its product range includes PET Geogrids, PP Geogrids, Indodrain Geocomposites, Geonets, Salt Barriers, Dimple Boards, and the newly launched Geocell range.
Contact
Indonet GroupContact
Hitendra Panchal
+91 8401342727
https://www.indonetgroup.com/
Hitendra Panchal
+91 8401342727
https://www.indonetgroup.com/
Categories