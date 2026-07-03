COLDFIRE Publishes the Complete Material Specification Behind Its Carbon Fiber Wallets
The brand names every material by manufacturer, alloy grade, and origin country. This level of material traceability is common in precision manufacturing but rare in consumer accessories.
Plovdiv, Bulgaria, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- COLDFIRE, a maker of engineered wallets in carbon fiber and kangaroo leather, has published the complete material specifications for its GT Rebel collection, including supplier names, alloy grades, and third-party certifications.
The bill of materials includes Carbitex OmniFlex (CX6) flexible carbon fiber, manufactured by Carbitex, Inc. in Kennewick, Washington; K-Leather kangaroo leather, sourced from Packer Leather in Australia, named International Tannery of the Year in 2014; Grade 5 Ti-6Al-4V titanium hardware; Dyneema ripstop lining; and AMANN Strongbond thread, which is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.
Carbitex OmniFlex is engineered to flex repeatedly without permanent deformation. This makes it suitable for applications where conventional rigid carbon fiber would fatigue or crack. K-Leather has a fibre structure that gives kangaroo leather tensile performance significantly above that of bovine hide at a fraction of the weight, as documented by Packer Leather.
Most luxury brands ask customers to trust their claims. COLDFIRE publishes the specification instead.
The company has also released the Wallet Material Transparency Audit 2026, a public audit of 24 wallet brands on nine criteria of material disclosure, available on its website.
The complete engineering file is publicly available at coldfirebrand.com/pages/engineering.
About COLDFIRE: COLDFIRE designs engineered wallets from named, verifiable materials. Every supplier is named. Every material is documented. Every specification can be verified.
The bill of materials includes Carbitex OmniFlex (CX6) flexible carbon fiber, manufactured by Carbitex, Inc. in Kennewick, Washington; K-Leather kangaroo leather, sourced from Packer Leather in Australia, named International Tannery of the Year in 2014; Grade 5 Ti-6Al-4V titanium hardware; Dyneema ripstop lining; and AMANN Strongbond thread, which is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified.
Carbitex OmniFlex is engineered to flex repeatedly without permanent deformation. This makes it suitable for applications where conventional rigid carbon fiber would fatigue or crack. K-Leather has a fibre structure that gives kangaroo leather tensile performance significantly above that of bovine hide at a fraction of the weight, as documented by Packer Leather.
Most luxury brands ask customers to trust their claims. COLDFIRE publishes the specification instead.
The company has also released the Wallet Material Transparency Audit 2026, a public audit of 24 wallet brands on nine criteria of material disclosure, available on its website.
The complete engineering file is publicly available at coldfirebrand.com/pages/engineering.
About COLDFIRE: COLDFIRE designs engineered wallets from named, verifiable materials. Every supplier is named. Every material is documented. Every specification can be verified.
Contact
COLDFIREContact
Todor Georgiev
+359 896 333 697
https://coldfirebrand.com
Todor Georgiev
+359 896 333 697
https://coldfirebrand.com
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