RX Global - Hydrogen Americas 2026 Heads to Houston, Marking a New Chapter for the Region’s Hydrogen Market
RX Global has announced that Houston will host the Hydrogen Americas Summit & Exhibition 2026, marking a strategic shift for the event as the hydrogen sector enters a more commercially driven phase of development across the Americas
Houston, TX, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Taking place on 6-7 October 2026 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the Summit will convene key decision-makers from the government, finance and industry to address the investment, policy, and infrastructure challenges shaping hydrogen deployment.
The move to Houston positions the event closer to the infrastructure, capital, industrial demand centres and export gateways that are expected to define the next phase of market development.
As the hydrogen sector enters a more commercially disciplined era, Hydrogen Americas 2026 will focus on the realities shaping project progress and investment decisions across the region. The 2026 agenda will examine the new policy landscape in the United States, the role of low-carbon hydrogen and CCUS on the Gulf Coast, the outlook for trade and export corridors, project bankability, demand creation in refining, ammonia and fertilisers, and the emerging role of hydrogen in fuels, power and heavy-duty transport.
Across two days, senior leaders from government, industry and finance will explore how evolving policy frameworks, changing market conditions and growing priorities around energy security, industrial competitiveness and resilience are reshaping the hydrogen opportunity across the Americas.
Catalina Zuliani, Conference Manager, Hydrogen Americas Summit & Exhibition, said:
“Houston is the right home for the next chapter of Hydrogen Americas because it sits at the centre of the infrastructure, industry and investment conversations shaping the market today. As the sector moves from ambition to a more commercial phase, Hydrogen Americas 2026 will focus on the strategic questions that matter most: which projects are still moving, where real demand is emerging, how buyers and export markets are evolving, and what it will take to build a stronger hydrogen market across the Americas.”
The move to Houston positions the event closer to the infrastructure, capital, industrial demand centres and export gateways that are expected to define the next phase of market development.
As the hydrogen sector enters a more commercially disciplined era, Hydrogen Americas 2026 will focus on the realities shaping project progress and investment decisions across the region. The 2026 agenda will examine the new policy landscape in the United States, the role of low-carbon hydrogen and CCUS on the Gulf Coast, the outlook for trade and export corridors, project bankability, demand creation in refining, ammonia and fertilisers, and the emerging role of hydrogen in fuels, power and heavy-duty transport.
Across two days, senior leaders from government, industry and finance will explore how evolving policy frameworks, changing market conditions and growing priorities around energy security, industrial competitiveness and resilience are reshaping the hydrogen opportunity across the Americas.
Catalina Zuliani, Conference Manager, Hydrogen Americas Summit & Exhibition, said:
“Houston is the right home for the next chapter of Hydrogen Americas because it sits at the centre of the infrastructure, industry and investment conversations shaping the market today. As the sector moves from ambition to a more commercial phase, Hydrogen Americas 2026 will focus on the strategic questions that matter most: which projects are still moving, where real demand is emerging, how buyers and export markets are evolving, and what it will take to build a stronger hydrogen market across the Americas.”
Contact
GlobalContact
Darija Reic
+44 (0)208 9107119
https://www.world-hydrogen-summit.com/americas/en-gb.html
Darija Reic
+44 (0)208 9107119
https://www.world-hydrogen-summit.com/americas/en-gb.html
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