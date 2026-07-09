Mr. Inkwells Continues National Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Brea Mall
Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio is expanding to Brea Mall, with locations in Huntington Beach, San Diego, and LA, coming soon. This is just one phase their National expansion and they are planning to open 20 new locations over the next 18 months at premium locations around the country.
Brea, CA, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following the highly successful launch of its Mission Viejo location, Mr. Inkwells, Southern California’s highest rated tattoo and piercing studio, has announced the grand opening of its newest piercing only location : Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio at the Brea Mall.
This prime location marks another major milestone for the brand, introducing the first and only full-service body piercing studio to the city of Brea, California.
The Brea Mall opening represents the next tactical step in Mr. Inkwells’ rapid national expansion strategy. The premier brand is on track to open more than 20 plus new studios across the United States over the next 18 months, completely redefining the mall piercing experience with a focus on luxury, safety, and world class expertise.
Building on this momentum, Mr. Inkwells has also confirmed the next highly anticipated Southern California locations slated to open soon, including Huntington Beach, San Diego, and Los Angeles.
Long recognized as the West Coast’s premier destination for body art, Mr. Inkwells has built an unmatched reputation for safety and quality. The new Brea studio will exclusively feature their curated collections of implant-grade titanium and 14k gold body safe jewelry, alongside Mr. Inkwells' signature proprietary lines of tattoo and piercing aftercare products.
"The incredible reception in Mission Viejo proved that clients are searching for an elevated, professional, and entirely safe environment for body piercing," said Tyler Martina, Founder of Mr. Inkwells. "We are bringing that exact gold standard to Brea. This isn't just a jewelry counter, it is a full-service, state-of-the-art studio that treats piercing with the artistic respect and medical-grade sterilization it deserves."
True to the company's core values, the Brea Mall studio will actively engage with the local community through philanthropic initiatives and charity partnerships, mirroring the brand's long standing tradition of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves.
About Mr. Inkwells
Mr. Inkwells is an award winning tattoo and piercing brand dedicated to making body art safe, accessible, and exceptional. Known for upfront pricing, top tier sterilization standards, and world class artists, Mr. Inkwells offers a pristine studio experience. The brand also manufactures its own all-natural aftercare lines and curates premium, body safe jewelry collections.
Media Contact:
Name: Tyler Martina
Title: CMO
Email: tyler@mrinkwells.com
This prime location marks another major milestone for the brand, introducing the first and only full-service body piercing studio to the city of Brea, California.
The Brea Mall opening represents the next tactical step in Mr. Inkwells’ rapid national expansion strategy. The premier brand is on track to open more than 20 plus new studios across the United States over the next 18 months, completely redefining the mall piercing experience with a focus on luxury, safety, and world class expertise.
Building on this momentum, Mr. Inkwells has also confirmed the next highly anticipated Southern California locations slated to open soon, including Huntington Beach, San Diego, and Los Angeles.
Long recognized as the West Coast’s premier destination for body art, Mr. Inkwells has built an unmatched reputation for safety and quality. The new Brea studio will exclusively feature their curated collections of implant-grade titanium and 14k gold body safe jewelry, alongside Mr. Inkwells' signature proprietary lines of tattoo and piercing aftercare products.
"The incredible reception in Mission Viejo proved that clients are searching for an elevated, professional, and entirely safe environment for body piercing," said Tyler Martina, Founder of Mr. Inkwells. "We are bringing that exact gold standard to Brea. This isn't just a jewelry counter, it is a full-service, state-of-the-art studio that treats piercing with the artistic respect and medical-grade sterilization it deserves."
True to the company's core values, the Brea Mall studio will actively engage with the local community through philanthropic initiatives and charity partnerships, mirroring the brand's long standing tradition of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves.
About Mr. Inkwells
Mr. Inkwells is an award winning tattoo and piercing brand dedicated to making body art safe, accessible, and exceptional. Known for upfront pricing, top tier sterilization standards, and world class artists, Mr. Inkwells offers a pristine studio experience. The brand also manufactures its own all-natural aftercare lines and curates premium, body safe jewelry collections.
Media Contact:
Name: Tyler Martina
Title: CMO
Email: tyler@mrinkwells.com
Contact
Mr. Inkwells Classy TattoosContact
Tyler Martina
562-446-3656
Tyler Martina
562-446-3656
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