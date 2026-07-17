Digital Brew Wins Two 2026 Telly Awards for Animated Storytelling Excellence

Digital Brew, an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company, is proud to announce it has earned two prestigious Telly Awards at the 47th Annual competition, a Silver in Craft: Art Direction and a Bronze in Craft: Virtual Art Direction, for the animated video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales,” produced for Latino cARTographies, an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston.