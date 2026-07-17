Digital Brew Wins Two 2026 Telly Awards for Animated Storytelling Excellence
Digital Brew, an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company, is proud to announce it has earned two prestigious Telly Awards at the 47th Annual competition, a Silver in Craft: Art Direction and a Bronze in Craft: Virtual Art Direction, for the animated video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales,” produced for Latino cARTographies, an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston.
Orlando, FL, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Digital Brew, an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company, is proud to announce it has earned two prestigious Telly Awards at the 47th Annual competition, a Silver in Craft: Art Direction and a Bronze in Craft: Virtual Art Direction, for the animated video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales,” produced for Latino cARTographies, an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston. The Telly Awards are the world’s largest honor covering video and television across all screens.
Key Highlights:
Silver Winner - Craft: Art Direction: Honoring visionary art direction that enhances animated storytelling. This award recognizes the creative vision and visual excellence brought to life by Art Director Justin Patera and Animator Tito Guzman.
Bronze Winner - Craft: Virtual Art Direction: Honoring innovation in virtual and digital art direction for animation. This recognition reflects Digital Brew’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of animated video in digital-first environments.
The Winning Video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales”: The animated video brings to life the work of Gerardo Rosales, an artist recognized for his unique and thought-provoking work showcased in some of the most respected art venues across Latin America. Through Digital Brew's animation, Rosales' exploration of class, race, gender, and sexuality is given a new dimension, making his art accessible to a wider audience through the Latino cARTographies platform. Produced by Brandehoff, with art direction by Justin Patera and animation by Tito Guzman.
“Winning two Telly Awards for this project is a reflection of the entire team’s dedication to craft and storytelling that actually means something. Latino cARTographies is a remarkable initiative; it preserves culture, celebrates community, and makes art accessible to everyone. We’re honored that our work helped bring that mission to life visually, and this recognition validates what we’ve always believed: that great animation isn’t just about looking good, it’s about moving people.” - Michael Cardwell, CEO, Digital Brew
The Telly Awards are the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from 5 continents and all 50 U.S. states. Entrants are judged by an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.
For more information about Digital Brew and its award-winning video production services, visit digitalbrew.com. Watch the winning video at Digital Brew's YouTube channel.
About Digital Brew: Digital Brew is an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company. A team of strategists, creatives, and award-winning artists, Digital Brew crafts animated explainer videos and visual stories that drive real business results. With over 22 Emmy® Awards and a proven creative process built on strategy, clarity, and craft, Digital Brew partners with B2B brands, agencies, and mission-driven organizations to produce videos that move audiences.
About Latino cARTographies: Latino cARTographies is the country’s first portable, fully-bilingual, and user-oriented interactive digital board that maps Houston’s Latino visual art. With just a swipe of the finger, visitors to this museum-without-walls have access to more than 340 Latino artists, 8 Latino communities, and 81 landmarks accompanied by first-person memorias, with the ability to navigate everything in English or Spanish. Visitors can also meet the artists, view the production of art and art animated, and experience the Latino cultures of Houston—navigating through more than 5,000 images, multiple arts organizations, local public sites, virtual galleries, digital arts activities, and QR codes that take the user directly to artists’ websites. Latino cARTographies is an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston.
About The Telly Awards: The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from 5 continents and all 50 U.S. states.
Key Highlights:
Silver Winner - Craft: Art Direction: Honoring visionary art direction that enhances animated storytelling. This award recognizes the creative vision and visual excellence brought to life by Art Director Justin Patera and Animator Tito Guzman.
Bronze Winner - Craft: Virtual Art Direction: Honoring innovation in virtual and digital art direction for animation. This recognition reflects Digital Brew’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of animated video in digital-first environments.
The Winning Video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales”: The animated video brings to life the work of Gerardo Rosales, an artist recognized for his unique and thought-provoking work showcased in some of the most respected art venues across Latin America. Through Digital Brew's animation, Rosales' exploration of class, race, gender, and sexuality is given a new dimension, making his art accessible to a wider audience through the Latino cARTographies platform. Produced by Brandehoff, with art direction by Justin Patera and animation by Tito Guzman.
“Winning two Telly Awards for this project is a reflection of the entire team’s dedication to craft and storytelling that actually means something. Latino cARTographies is a remarkable initiative; it preserves culture, celebrates community, and makes art accessible to everyone. We’re honored that our work helped bring that mission to life visually, and this recognition validates what we’ve always believed: that great animation isn’t just about looking good, it’s about moving people.” - Michael Cardwell, CEO, Digital Brew
The Telly Awards are the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from 5 continents and all 50 U.S. states. Entrants are judged by an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.
For more information about Digital Brew and its award-winning video production services, visit digitalbrew.com. Watch the winning video at Digital Brew's YouTube channel.
About Digital Brew: Digital Brew is an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company. A team of strategists, creatives, and award-winning artists, Digital Brew crafts animated explainer videos and visual stories that drive real business results. With over 22 Emmy® Awards and a proven creative process built on strategy, clarity, and craft, Digital Brew partners with B2B brands, agencies, and mission-driven organizations to produce videos that move audiences.
About Latino cARTographies: Latino cARTographies is the country’s first portable, fully-bilingual, and user-oriented interactive digital board that maps Houston’s Latino visual art. With just a swipe of the finger, visitors to this museum-without-walls have access to more than 340 Latino artists, 8 Latino communities, and 81 landmarks accompanied by first-person memorias, with the ability to navigate everything in English or Spanish. Visitors can also meet the artists, view the production of art and art animated, and experience the Latino cultures of Houston—navigating through more than 5,000 images, multiple arts organizations, local public sites, virtual galleries, digital arts activities, and QR codes that take the user directly to artists’ websites. Latino cARTographies is an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston.
About The Telly Awards: The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from 5 continents and all 50 U.S. states.
Contact
Digital BrewContact
Rocio Montoya Pereyra
407-454-3938
https://www.digitalbrew.com/
Rocio Montoya Pereyra
407-454-3938
https://www.digitalbrew.com/
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