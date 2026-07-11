West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
Rochester, WA, July 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers convenient access near the junction of Interstate 5 and Highway 12, making it an easy option for customers in Grand Mound, Rochester, Centralia, and nearby communities.
The new facility includes 478 storage units totaling 67,540 rentable square feet. It offers a mix of indoor and drive-up accessible units in sizes ranging from 5x5 to 10x30. All units are heated and located on the ground level, providing convenient access while helping protect temperature-sensitive belongings from seasonal temperature changes. A limited number of larger 10x30 units also include electrical power, offering additional flexibility for customers with specialized storage needs.
West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound features 24/7 high-definition video monitoring, fenced and gated access, online rentals, month-to-month leasing, moving boxes and packing supplies, and touchless gate entry through the West Coast Self-Storage app. Customers can also use the app to manage their account and pay their bill from a mobile device.
To make moving in more convenient, the facility also offers a company moving truck that tenants can use free of charge with move-in.
“The West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound location offers a great opportunity for anyone looking for a safe and secure storage site that is easily accessible by the many that use this important crossroad,” said Matthew Cook, District Manager. “We are proud to be a part of this community and join the ranks of the local businesses offering a level of service, quality, and storage experience that is to be expected, not only by the local residents, but also by our reputation as a superior storage provider.”
The property is owned by WCSS GRAND MOUND LLC and was developed by Drew Bowlds. Stephen Bourne of Site + Plan + Mix LLC served as the architect, and Bowlds Development Company was the builder.
West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound will celebrate its grand opening on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to tour the new facility and enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, cold drinks, and other refreshments.
For more information about West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound, call (564) 529-3333 or visit westcoastselfstorage.com.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
The new facility includes 478 storage units totaling 67,540 rentable square feet. It offers a mix of indoor and drive-up accessible units in sizes ranging from 5x5 to 10x30. All units are heated and located on the ground level, providing convenient access while helping protect temperature-sensitive belongings from seasonal temperature changes. A limited number of larger 10x30 units also include electrical power, offering additional flexibility for customers with specialized storage needs.
West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound features 24/7 high-definition video monitoring, fenced and gated access, online rentals, month-to-month leasing, moving boxes and packing supplies, and touchless gate entry through the West Coast Self-Storage app. Customers can also use the app to manage their account and pay their bill from a mobile device.
To make moving in more convenient, the facility also offers a company moving truck that tenants can use free of charge with move-in.
“The West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound location offers a great opportunity for anyone looking for a safe and secure storage site that is easily accessible by the many that use this important crossroad,” said Matthew Cook, District Manager. “We are proud to be a part of this community and join the ranks of the local businesses offering a level of service, quality, and storage experience that is to be expected, not only by the local residents, but also by our reputation as a superior storage provider.”
The property is owned by WCSS GRAND MOUND LLC and was developed by Drew Bowlds. Stephen Bourne of Site + Plan + Mix LLC served as the architect, and Bowlds Development Company was the builder.
West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound will celebrate its grand opening on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to tour the new facility and enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, cold drinks, and other refreshments.
For more information about West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound, call (564) 529-3333 or visit westcoastselfstorage.com.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Categories