The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Adopting Conjoint Analysis in Litigation: Measuring Consumer Value in Class Actions and Intellectual Property Disputes
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Adopting Conjoint Analysis in Litigation: Measuring Consumer Value in Class Actions and Intellectual Property Disputes. This event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET.
New York, NY, July 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Event Summary:
Conjoint analysis, long used in marketing research to measure how consumers value product attributes, has increasingly been introduced in litigation as a tool for quantifying economic harm. In consumer class actions and intellectual property disputes, conjoint studies are often proposed to estimate the value consumers place on specific product features, including allegedly misleading claims or protected intellectual property.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar:
• This presentation examines how conjoint analysis can be designed and applied in litigation settings. It will discuss the economic principles behind conjoint methods, the types of legal questions they are used to address, such as price premium or apportionment, and the practical considerations involved in implementing a reliable study. The discussion will also highlight key challenges that arise in litigation, including survey design, attribute selection, market realism, and judicial scrutiny under evidentiary standards.
• Drawing on recent cases and expert practice, the presentation will explore both the promise and limitations of conjoint evidence. The goal is to provide practitioners with a clearer understanding of when conjoint analysis may be appropriate, how it can inform damages analysis, and what issues commonly arise when such studies are evaluated by courts.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Zi Peng, Ph.D.
Managing Director, Economic Litigation Consultant, Econometrician
StoneTurn
Wanyi (Wendy) Yang
Senior Consultant, Economic Litigation Consultant
StoneTurn
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/conjoint-analysis-in-litigation-cle-legal-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
Conjoint analysis, long used in marketing research to measure how consumers value product attributes, has increasingly been introduced in litigation as a tool for quantifying economic harm. In consumer class actions and intellectual property disputes, conjoint studies are often proposed to estimate the value consumers place on specific product features, including allegedly misleading claims or protected intellectual property.
What You Will Learn in this Webinar:
• This presentation examines how conjoint analysis can be designed and applied in litigation settings. It will discuss the economic principles behind conjoint methods, the types of legal questions they are used to address, such as price premium or apportionment, and the practical considerations involved in implementing a reliable study. The discussion will also highlight key challenges that arise in litigation, including survey design, attribute selection, market realism, and judicial scrutiny under evidentiary standards.
• Drawing on recent cases and expert practice, the presentation will explore both the promise and limitations of conjoint evidence. The goal is to provide practitioners with a clearer understanding of when conjoint analysis may be appropriate, how it can inform damages analysis, and what issues commonly arise when such studies are evaluated by courts.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Zi Peng, Ph.D.
Managing Director, Economic Litigation Consultant, Econometrician
StoneTurn
Wanyi (Wendy) Yang
Senior Consultant, Economic Litigation Consultant
StoneTurn
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/conjoint-analysis-in-litigation-cle-legal-webinar/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
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