The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Adopting Conjoint Analysis in Litigation: Measuring Consumer Value in Class Actions and Intellectual Property Disputes

The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Adopting Conjoint Analysis in Litigation: Measuring Consumer Value in Class Actions and Intellectual Property Disputes. This event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET.