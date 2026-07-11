Zi Peng, Ph.D., Managing Director and Econometrician at StoneTurn, Will Speak at TKG’s Webinar on Adopting Conjoint Analysis in Litigation

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Zi Peng, Ph.D., Managing Director, Economic Litigation Consultant, Econometrician, StoneTurn will speak at its webcast entitled, “Adopting Conjoint Analysis in Litigation: Measuring Consumer Value in Class Actions and Intellectual Property Disputes” This event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM ET.