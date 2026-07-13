Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, KY
Pet Passages® Opens in Louisville, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Families Throughout the Region. Ribbon Cutting Celebration Scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m.
Louisville, KY, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pet Passages Louisville is now open and serving pet families throughout Louisville and the surrounding communities, providing compassionate pet cremation, memorialization, and end-of-life services with the dignity and respect every beloved companion deserves. A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening alongside community members, veterinary professionals, and local business leaders.
Independently owned and operated by Scott Lathrop, Pet Passages Louisville was founded on a simple belief: families deserve a more compassionate and meaningful way to say goodbye to the pets they love.
After serving in the United States Marine Corps and later building his career in business leadership, Lathrop returned to Kentucky and made Oldham County home. As a lifelong pet owner, he understood firsthand how difficult it can be to say goodbye at the veterinary clinic. When he discovered Pet Passages®, he found an organization whose mission reflected the values that had guided him throughout his life - service, dignity, respect, leadership, and compassion.
"After experiencing the loss of my own pets, I knew there had to be a better way for families to honor these incredible companions," said Lathrop. "Pet Passages® allows us to provide a peaceful, respectful experience that helps families celebrate a life well lived while supporting them through one of life's most difficult moments. It is an honor to bring that level of care to Louisville."
Pet Passages Louisville offers private, semi-private, and communal cremation services, personalized memorial products, private family farewell options, and bereavement support. Every pet entrusted to Pet Passages® is carefully tracked throughout the entire process using a proprietary stainless-steel identification system, ensuring transparency and peace of mind. Cremated remains are returned within three business days, helping families begin the healing process without unnecessary delays.
"Scott's commitment to serving others has been evident throughout his life, from his military service to his dedication to his community," said Mike Harris, Founder of Pet Passages®. "He embodies everything Pet Passages® stands for, and we are proud to welcome him as he brings compassionate, dignified pet aftercare to families throughout the Louisville area."
Grand Opening Celebration
The community is invited to attend the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. The event, hosted in conjunction with the Oldham Chamber of Commerce, will provide an opportunity to tour the facility, meet Scott Lathrop, learn about Pet Passages® services, and celebrate the newest locally owned business, dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare.
About Pet Passages Louisville
Pet Passages Louisville is independently owned and operated by Scott Lathrop and is part of the nation's most comprehensive network dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare. Located at 1060 D W. Griffith Lane, La Grange, KY 40031, the facility provides pet cremation services, memorialization, transportation, and personalized farewell options for families throughout Louisville and surrounding communities. As part of the nationally recognized Pet Passages® network, the Louisville location upholds the highest standards of compassion, technical excellence, transparency, and ethical care.
For more information, visit https://louisville.ky.petpassages.com or call (502) 793-5154.
Independently owned and operated by Scott Lathrop, Pet Passages Louisville was founded on a simple belief: families deserve a more compassionate and meaningful way to say goodbye to the pets they love.
After serving in the United States Marine Corps and later building his career in business leadership, Lathrop returned to Kentucky and made Oldham County home. As a lifelong pet owner, he understood firsthand how difficult it can be to say goodbye at the veterinary clinic. When he discovered Pet Passages®, he found an organization whose mission reflected the values that had guided him throughout his life - service, dignity, respect, leadership, and compassion.
"After experiencing the loss of my own pets, I knew there had to be a better way for families to honor these incredible companions," said Lathrop. "Pet Passages® allows us to provide a peaceful, respectful experience that helps families celebrate a life well lived while supporting them through one of life's most difficult moments. It is an honor to bring that level of care to Louisville."
Pet Passages Louisville offers private, semi-private, and communal cremation services, personalized memorial products, private family farewell options, and bereavement support. Every pet entrusted to Pet Passages® is carefully tracked throughout the entire process using a proprietary stainless-steel identification system, ensuring transparency and peace of mind. Cremated remains are returned within three business days, helping families begin the healing process without unnecessary delays.
"Scott's commitment to serving others has been evident throughout his life, from his military service to his dedication to his community," said Mike Harris, Founder of Pet Passages®. "He embodies everything Pet Passages® stands for, and we are proud to welcome him as he brings compassionate, dignified pet aftercare to families throughout the Louisville area."
Grand Opening Celebration
The community is invited to attend the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. The event, hosted in conjunction with the Oldham Chamber of Commerce, will provide an opportunity to tour the facility, meet Scott Lathrop, learn about Pet Passages® services, and celebrate the newest locally owned business, dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare.
About Pet Passages Louisville
Pet Passages Louisville is independently owned and operated by Scott Lathrop and is part of the nation's most comprehensive network dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare. Located at 1060 D W. Griffith Lane, La Grange, KY 40031, the facility provides pet cremation services, memorialization, transportation, and personalized farewell options for families throughout Louisville and surrounding communities. As part of the nationally recognized Pet Passages® network, the Louisville location upholds the highest standards of compassion, technical excellence, transparency, and ethical care.
For more information, visit https://louisville.ky.petpassages.com or call (502) 793-5154.
Contact
Pet PassagesContact
Scott Lathrop
(502) 793-5154
louisville.ky.petpassages.com
Scott Lathrop
(502) 793-5154
louisville.ky.petpassages.com
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