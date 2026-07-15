Alpha1Media Launches Novel NANO on America's 250th from Birthplace of USA
Alpha1Media has launched the new novel NANO by author Talal Malik on July 4, 2026, from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, USA, the precise location of the signinf of the U.S. Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
Philadelphia, PA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Global media and entertainment firm Alpha1Media announced that its founder, Talal Malik, had in person, officially launched the new novel, NANO, on July 4, 2026, the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the USA from the birthplace of America.
NANO was launched at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the precise historic location for the adoption of the U.S. Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, as well as the U.S. Constitution in 1787, on the special anniversary of the world's contemporary superpower as a tribute to three global cultural milestones: firstly, the literary milestone of the Great American Novel, as represented by the 19th Century; secondly, the cinematic milestone of the Hollywood Blockbuster Movie and Screenplay, as represented by the 20th Century and thirdly, the innovative milestone of the Global IP Franchise as represented by the 21st Century.
"It is my great privilege and honour to formally launch NANO today on the 4th of July, 2026, America's 250th," said Talal Malik in the official video release of the launch, standing in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia on the morning of the anniversary, new viewable on YouTube and all social media.
NANO, the first of the new Technopolis franchise series, is now available in paperback, hardback and e-book in two editions, the Global Edition and America's 250th Editon, across all global platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Apple, Walmart, Rakuten Kobo, Bookshop.org, Strand Books, Ex-Libris, Thalia Tolino, Smashwords, Everand, Fable, Vivilio and many more.
The official video of NANO's launch includes scenes shot on July 4, 2026, such as: Downtown Philadelphia; 360 degrees towards Philadelphia City Hall on South Broad Street; Independence Square; NANO at Supreme Court Room; NANO at Assembly Hall, the heart of Independence Hall, and is the room where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed; Talal Malik in front of Independence Hall; and Global and America's 250th Editions in front of Independence Hall, and can be viewed on YouTube.
NANO is a global Sci-Fi techno-thriller about American world-class scientist Dr. Michael Faris, who is blackmailed into doomsday nanotechnology, but then he must race across the Middle East, China, and Russia to avert a global catastrophe – from the weapons he has helped to make.
NANO was launched at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the precise historic location for the adoption of the U.S. Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, as well as the U.S. Constitution in 1787, on the special anniversary of the world's contemporary superpower as a tribute to three global cultural milestones: firstly, the literary milestone of the Great American Novel, as represented by the 19th Century; secondly, the cinematic milestone of the Hollywood Blockbuster Movie and Screenplay, as represented by the 20th Century and thirdly, the innovative milestone of the Global IP Franchise as represented by the 21st Century.
"It is my great privilege and honour to formally launch NANO today on the 4th of July, 2026, America's 250th," said Talal Malik in the official video release of the launch, standing in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia on the morning of the anniversary, new viewable on YouTube and all social media.
NANO, the first of the new Technopolis franchise series, is now available in paperback, hardback and e-book in two editions, the Global Edition and America's 250th Editon, across all global platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Apple, Walmart, Rakuten Kobo, Bookshop.org, Strand Books, Ex-Libris, Thalia Tolino, Smashwords, Everand, Fable, Vivilio and many more.
The official video of NANO's launch includes scenes shot on July 4, 2026, such as: Downtown Philadelphia; 360 degrees towards Philadelphia City Hall on South Broad Street; Independence Square; NANO at Supreme Court Room; NANO at Assembly Hall, the heart of Independence Hall, and is the room where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed; Talal Malik in front of Independence Hall; and Global and America's 250th Editions in front of Independence Hall, and can be viewed on YouTube.
NANO is a global Sci-Fi techno-thriller about American world-class scientist Dr. Michael Faris, who is blackmailed into doomsday nanotechnology, but then he must race across the Middle East, China, and Russia to avert a global catastrophe – from the weapons he has helped to make.
Contact
Alpha1MediaContact
Maria Felce
+442070609786
www.Alpha1Media.com
Please visit http://www.Alpha1Media.com/NANO
Maria Felce
+442070609786
www.Alpha1Media.com
Please visit http://www.Alpha1Media.com/NANO
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