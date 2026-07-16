follow Names Drew Greene Chief Technology Officer
Veteran technology leader to architect the company’s AI platform and FollowOS autonomous advertising system.
Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- follow Inc., a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today announced the appointment of Drew Greene as Chief Technology Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Greene joins the founding leadership team and will lead the company’s technology vision, engineering organization, and product development across both of its platforms — follow 1.0, the Instagram-based owned-media network, and follow 2.0, the FollowOS autonomous AI advertising platform.
As CTO, Greene will serve as the principal architect of the company’s artificial-intelligence platform and of the FollowOS agent system, the autonomous engine designed to manage end-to-end advertising campaigns for small and mid-sized businesses ahead of the platform’s targeted January 2027 commercial launch. He reports directly to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dean K. Ladell.
"Drew’s experience and engineering leadership are central to what we are building. Bringing him in as CTO gives us the technical foundation to take FollowOS from architecture to launch, and to build the AI systems that make follow’s model a unique offering in a marketplace that is moving at warp speed." — Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc.
"After a decade of experience in paid advertising, and more than five in tech, I’m most excited about building a platform that combines both passions of mine. What I’m striving for is not only automation but optimization — truly giving SMBs the top-tier agency experience." — Drew Greene, Chief Technology Officer, follow Inc.
About Drew Greene
Drew brings ten years of experience across marketing and automation-workflow technology, most recently as founder and CEO of the DAG Agency, where he automated email marketing and other core operations for businesses both small and large. An entrepreneur from the start — he began his digital career at 16 — Drew has since worked with more than 15 agencies and 110 clients, delivering both automation and marketing and building an unusually wide view of how growth actually happens for small and mid-sized businesses. He pairs a founder’s drive to ship with the discipline to build systems that last, and he holds a Communications degree from UCLA.
About follow Inc.
follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
Media Contact
Dean K. Ladell
follow Inc.
press@follow-inc.com
follow-inc.com
As CTO, Greene will serve as the principal architect of the company’s artificial-intelligence platform and of the FollowOS agent system, the autonomous engine designed to manage end-to-end advertising campaigns for small and mid-sized businesses ahead of the platform’s targeted January 2027 commercial launch. He reports directly to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dean K. Ladell.
"Drew’s experience and engineering leadership are central to what we are building. Bringing him in as CTO gives us the technical foundation to take FollowOS from architecture to launch, and to build the AI systems that make follow’s model a unique offering in a marketplace that is moving at warp speed." — Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc.
"After a decade of experience in paid advertising, and more than five in tech, I’m most excited about building a platform that combines both passions of mine. What I’m striving for is not only automation but optimization — truly giving SMBs the top-tier agency experience." — Drew Greene, Chief Technology Officer, follow Inc.
About Drew Greene
Drew brings ten years of experience across marketing and automation-workflow technology, most recently as founder and CEO of the DAG Agency, where he automated email marketing and other core operations for businesses both small and large. An entrepreneur from the start — he began his digital career at 16 — Drew has since worked with more than 15 agencies and 110 clients, delivering both automation and marketing and building an unusually wide view of how growth actually happens for small and mid-sized businesses. He pairs a founder’s drive to ship with the discipline to build systems that last, and he holds a Communications degree from UCLA.
About follow Inc.
follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
Media Contact
Dean K. Ladell
follow Inc.
press@follow-inc.com
follow-inc.com
Contact
follow Inc.Contact
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
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