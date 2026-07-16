follow Inc. Names David Warshawsky Chief Revenue Officer
Commercial leader to own revenue strategy across follow 1.0 and follow 2.0
Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- follow Inc., a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today announced the appointment of David Warshawsky as Chief Revenue Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Warshawsky joins the founding leadership team and will own the company’s commercial strategy across both businesses — brand-direct campaign revenue on follow 1.0 and subscription revenue on follow 2.0, the FollowOS platform — along with the partnership ecosystem that connects them.
As CRO, Warshawsky will build the founding commercial organization, set the company’s revenue and forecasting discipline, and carry the senior enterprise relationships as follow Inc scales toward the January 2027 FollowOS commercial launch. He reports directly to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dean K. Ladell.
"David has been a trusted partner to follow Inc, and formalizing his role as Chief Revenue Officer reflects how central the commercial execution is to our next phase. His established network represents billions of dollars of advertising spend, which will provide immediate revenue across both businesses and the flywheel between them."
— Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc
"I am excited to be a part of follow as we bring the most unique digital advertising solution to the market after years of research, development and testing. Working with Dean has been one of the most exciting aspects of my career & I look forward to years of success at follow Inc."
— David Warshawsky, Chief Revenue Officer, follow Inc.
About David Warshawsky
David Warshawsky brings more than 25 years of entertainment, promotion, and media-sales experience to follow, having partnered to build an exit two businesses in ad sales and related categories — one of them to NBCUniversal, where he went on to serve as Senior Vice President of Integrated Media Sales and Production. Across that career he has led ad-sales and production teams that earned numerous industry awards. David has been directly involved with follow since 2023, working with founder Dean Ladell to build the framework for Dean’s vision long before formally joining the founding team — the kind of long-run conviction that defines how follow builds. He is a graduate of UCLA and of Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University.
About follow Inc.
follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
Media Contact
Dean K. Ladell
follow Inc.
press@follow-inc.com
follow-inc.com
As CRO, Warshawsky will build the founding commercial organization, set the company’s revenue and forecasting discipline, and carry the senior enterprise relationships as follow Inc scales toward the January 2027 FollowOS commercial launch. He reports directly to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dean K. Ladell.
"David has been a trusted partner to follow Inc, and formalizing his role as Chief Revenue Officer reflects how central the commercial execution is to our next phase. His established network represents billions of dollars of advertising spend, which will provide immediate revenue across both businesses and the flywheel between them."
— Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc
"I am excited to be a part of follow as we bring the most unique digital advertising solution to the market after years of research, development and testing. Working with Dean has been one of the most exciting aspects of my career & I look forward to years of success at follow Inc."
— David Warshawsky, Chief Revenue Officer, follow Inc.
About David Warshawsky
David Warshawsky brings more than 25 years of entertainment, promotion, and media-sales experience to follow, having partnered to build an exit two businesses in ad sales and related categories — one of them to NBCUniversal, where he went on to serve as Senior Vice President of Integrated Media Sales and Production. Across that career he has led ad-sales and production teams that earned numerous industry awards. David has been directly involved with follow since 2023, working with founder Dean Ladell to build the framework for Dean’s vision long before formally joining the founding team — the kind of long-run conviction that defines how follow builds. He is a graduate of UCLA and of Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University.
About follow Inc.
follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
Media Contact
Dean K. Ladell
follow Inc.
press@follow-inc.com
follow-inc.com
Contact
follow Inc.Contact
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
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