follow Inc. Names Mark Lund to Advisory Board
Former President of CBS Boston (WBZ-TV) and co-founder of Claridge Bridge Capital to advise on strategy and growth.
Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- follow Inc., a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today announced that media and entertainment executive Mark Lund has joined its Advisory Board, effective June 5, 2026. Lund will provide strategic counsel to the founding team as the company builds its follow 1.0 owned-media network and develops FollowOS, its autonomous AI advertising platform, toward a January 2027 commercial launch.
A media, entertainment, and strategic communications executive with decades of experience building audiences and content partnerships, Lund most recently led CBS Boston as President and General Manager. In an advisory capacity with follow Inc, he will contribute guidance on strategy, go-to-market, partnerships, and growth; the role carries no operational responsibility or governance authority.
"Mark has built audiences and led advertising businesses at the highest levels of broadcast media — exactly the perspective a company like ours benefits from as we scale. We are thrilled to have him as part of the follow Inc team and on our Advisory Board." — Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc.
"I’m excited to join follow Inc’s advisory board and support Dean and the team as they build a next-generation advertising platform. follow’s combination of owned-media reach, audience intelligence, and AI-driven campaign execution is well aligned with where the advertising marketplace is headed." — Mark Lund, Advisory Board Member, follow Inc.
About Mark Lund
Mark Lund is a media, entertainment, and strategic communications executive with decades of experience building audiences, developing content partnerships, and translating brand strategy into measurable growth. He is Managing Partner and co-founder of Claridge Bridge Capital and Foundry Pictures, focused on entertainment finance, media ventures, and film and content development, and Principal of Lund Consulting Group in Boston, where he advises brands, startups, and media businesses on communications strategy, market positioning, partnerships, sponsorship, investor storytelling, and audience engagement.
From 2012 to 2021, Lund served as President and General Manager of WBZ-TV/CBS Boston, overseeing local news, sports, and entertainment programming and leading the station’s digital expansion, including the launch of CBS Boston’s first 24/7 live streaming news service; during his tenure the station earned a duPont-Columbia Award and a Peabody Award for its Boston Marathon coverage. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at NBCUniversal, including Executive Vice President of Sales for the NBC Local Media Group and leadership positions at WNBC-TV New York. Mark oversaw more than $1 billion in annual advertising revenue and led major content and sponsorship partnerships tied to events including the Olympics, the NFL, the PGA, and the New England Patriots. He serves on the boards of the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, the Ron Burton Training Village, and the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund.
About follow Inc
follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
A media, entertainment, and strategic communications executive with decades of experience building audiences and content partnerships, Lund most recently led CBS Boston as President and General Manager. In an advisory capacity with follow Inc, he will contribute guidance on strategy, go-to-market, partnerships, and growth; the role carries no operational responsibility or governance authority.
"Mark has built audiences and led advertising businesses at the highest levels of broadcast media — exactly the perspective a company like ours benefits from as we scale. We are thrilled to have him as part of the follow Inc team and on our Advisory Board." — Dean K. Ladell, Founder & CEO, follow Inc.
"I’m excited to join follow Inc’s advisory board and support Dean and the team as they build a next-generation advertising platform. follow’s combination of owned-media reach, audience intelligence, and AI-driven campaign execution is well aligned with where the advertising marketplace is headed." — Mark Lund, Advisory Board Member, follow Inc.
About Mark Lund
Mark Lund is a media, entertainment, and strategic communications executive with decades of experience building audiences, developing content partnerships, and translating brand strategy into measurable growth. He is Managing Partner and co-founder of Claridge Bridge Capital and Foundry Pictures, focused on entertainment finance, media ventures, and film and content development, and Principal of Lund Consulting Group in Boston, where he advises brands, startups, and media businesses on communications strategy, market positioning, partnerships, sponsorship, investor storytelling, and audience engagement.
From 2012 to 2021, Lund served as President and General Manager of WBZ-TV/CBS Boston, overseeing local news, sports, and entertainment programming and leading the station’s digital expansion, including the launch of CBS Boston’s first 24/7 live streaming news service; during his tenure the station earned a duPont-Columbia Award and a Peabody Award for its Boston Marathon coverage. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at NBCUniversal, including Executive Vice President of Sales for the NBC Local Media Group and leadership positions at WNBC-TV New York. Mark oversaw more than $1 billion in annual advertising revenue and led major content and sponsorship partnerships tied to events including the Olympics, the NFL, the PGA, and the New England Patriots. He serves on the boards of the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, the Ron Burton Training Village, and the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund.
About follow Inc
follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. follow 1.0 is an Instagram-based owned-media network; the company is building toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, to be developed in phases. follow 2.0, known as FollowOS, is an autonomous AI advertising platform designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses, with a commercial launch targeted for January 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.com.
Contact
follow Inc.Contact
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
follow-inc.com
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