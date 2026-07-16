FABRACADABRA Launches Rapid Online Laser Cutting Service
FABRACADABRA today announced the launch of its online laser cutting service, a new platform designed to simplify the way customers order custom steel parts. The service allows users to upload design files, receive pricing in seconds, and place orders online with no minimum quantity requirement.
Cedar Falls, IA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Built for engineers, product designers, procurement teams, fabricators, and prototype builders, the platform offers a faster, more straightforward way to source precision-cut steel parts.
“We created FABRACADABRA to make custom laser cutting faster, easier, and more accessible,” said a company spokesperson. “Customers need a process that is transparent, responsive, and simple to use, whether they are ordering one prototype or a full production run.”
FABRACADABRA specializes in precision laser cutting for steel parts and supports a wide range of project needs, from one-off components to repeat orders. Customers can upload DXF, DWG, or qualifying STEP files, choose material thickness and quantity, review instant pricing, and submit orders through the company’s online portal. Orders are typically delivered within 3–4 business days, helping customers move quickly from concept to finished part.
The new service is built for speed without added complexity. Whether a customer is testing a new concept, sourcing a replacement part, or ordering production-ready components, FABRACADABRA offers a streamlined alternative to traditional quoting processes.
About FABRACADABRA
FABRACADABRA provides custom laser-cutting services for steel parts and is designed to make it easier to quote, order, and receive precision-cut components. Customers can upload approved design files, receive instant pricing, and order parts online with no minimum order quantity. For more information, visit https://fabracadabra.com.
“We created FABRACADABRA to make custom laser cutting faster, easier, and more accessible,” said a company spokesperson. “Customers need a process that is transparent, responsive, and simple to use, whether they are ordering one prototype or a full production run.”
FABRACADABRA specializes in precision laser cutting for steel parts and supports a wide range of project needs, from one-off components to repeat orders. Customers can upload DXF, DWG, or qualifying STEP files, choose material thickness and quantity, review instant pricing, and submit orders through the company’s online portal. Orders are typically delivered within 3–4 business days, helping customers move quickly from concept to finished part.
The new service is built for speed without added complexity. Whether a customer is testing a new concept, sourcing a replacement part, or ordering production-ready components, FABRACADABRA offers a streamlined alternative to traditional quoting processes.
About FABRACADABRA
FABRACADABRA provides custom laser-cutting services for steel parts and is designed to make it easier to quote, order, and receive precision-cut components. Customers can upload approved design files, receive instant pricing, and order parts online with no minimum order quantity. For more information, visit https://fabracadabra.com.
Contact
FabracadabraContact
Kris White
205-948-0115
https://fabracadabra.com/
Kris White
205-948-0115
https://fabracadabra.com/
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