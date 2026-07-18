Sharpen Your Shot Opens Private Firearms Training Studio in Forest
Sharpen Your Shot has opened a new private firearms training studio in Forest, Virginia, serving students throughout Central Virginia. The space offers classes, private coaching, simulator training, and personalized instruction designed to help students build safety, skills, and confidence in a comfortable, low-pressure environment.
Forest, VA, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New space gives Central Virginia students a comfortable, low-pressure environment to build firearm safety skills and confidence
Sharpen Your Shot, a locally owned firearms training business serving Central Virginia, officially opened a new private training studio in Forest on June 1.
Since opening, the studio has already hosted multiple firearms training classes, private coaching sessions, simulator training, classroom instruction, and individualized skill-building sessions.
The space provides students with an opportunity to learn and practice firearm safety, fundamentals, concealed-carry skills, and personal-safety concepts outside of a traditional range environment.
“Firearms training does not have to feel intimidating,” said Sharpen Your Shot owner and instructor Katie Bernotsky. “I wanted to create a space where students could slow everything down, ask questions, practice safely, and build confidence before stepping onto the range.”
The Forest studio is designed for private instruction, small-group training, and classroom-based courses. Training may include firearm safety, handling fundamentals, dry-fire practice, concealed-carry preparation, drawing and presentation skills, simulator exercises, situational awareness, and personalized coaching based on each student’s experience and goals.
Sharpen Your Shot works with both men and women, from complete beginners who have never handled a firearm to experienced gun owners who want to improve their skills or return to training after time away. No previous experience is required, and training equipment can be provided.
Live-fire coaching and range portions of classes continue to be offered through Sharpen Your Shot’s partner range location at Safeside Tactical in Roanoke.
For Bernotsky, opening the studio represents more than simply expanding the business.
“This space represents rebuilding after an unexpected setback, creating something independent, and continuing a mission that mattered too much for me to walk away from,” she said. “My goal has always been to help people move past fear, become more prepared, and feel confident in their ability to safely handle and responsibly own a firearm.”
Bernotsky is an NRA-certified firearms instructor, competitive shooter, and personal-safety educator. Sharpen Your Shot offers Virginia concealed-carry training, Utah non-resident concealed-permit classes, private coaching, women’s pistol and personal-safety classes, simulator sessions, corporate events, and live-fire instruction.
Private sessions and upcoming classes can be viewed at sharpenyourshot.com.
About Sharpen Your Shot
Sharpen Your Shot provides practical, confidence-focused firearms and personal-safety training throughout Central Virginia. Instruction emphasizes safety, awareness, responsible firearm ownership, strong fundamentals, and meeting every student at their current experience level.
Media Contact:
Katie Bernotsky
Sharpen Your Shot
434-838-9016
katie@sharpenyourshot.com
sharpenyourshot.com
Sharpen Your Shot, a locally owned firearms training business serving Central Virginia, officially opened a new private training studio in Forest on June 1.
Since opening, the studio has already hosted multiple firearms training classes, private coaching sessions, simulator training, classroom instruction, and individualized skill-building sessions.
The space provides students with an opportunity to learn and practice firearm safety, fundamentals, concealed-carry skills, and personal-safety concepts outside of a traditional range environment.
“Firearms training does not have to feel intimidating,” said Sharpen Your Shot owner and instructor Katie Bernotsky. “I wanted to create a space where students could slow everything down, ask questions, practice safely, and build confidence before stepping onto the range.”
The Forest studio is designed for private instruction, small-group training, and classroom-based courses. Training may include firearm safety, handling fundamentals, dry-fire practice, concealed-carry preparation, drawing and presentation skills, simulator exercises, situational awareness, and personalized coaching based on each student’s experience and goals.
Sharpen Your Shot works with both men and women, from complete beginners who have never handled a firearm to experienced gun owners who want to improve their skills or return to training after time away. No previous experience is required, and training equipment can be provided.
Live-fire coaching and range portions of classes continue to be offered through Sharpen Your Shot’s partner range location at Safeside Tactical in Roanoke.
For Bernotsky, opening the studio represents more than simply expanding the business.
“This space represents rebuilding after an unexpected setback, creating something independent, and continuing a mission that mattered too much for me to walk away from,” she said. “My goal has always been to help people move past fear, become more prepared, and feel confident in their ability to safely handle and responsibly own a firearm.”
Bernotsky is an NRA-certified firearms instructor, competitive shooter, and personal-safety educator. Sharpen Your Shot offers Virginia concealed-carry training, Utah non-resident concealed-permit classes, private coaching, women’s pistol and personal-safety classes, simulator sessions, corporate events, and live-fire instruction.
Private sessions and upcoming classes can be viewed at sharpenyourshot.com.
About Sharpen Your Shot
Sharpen Your Shot provides practical, confidence-focused firearms and personal-safety training throughout Central Virginia. Instruction emphasizes safety, awareness, responsible firearm ownership, strong fundamentals, and meeting every student at their current experience level.
Media Contact:
Katie Bernotsky
Sharpen Your Shot
434-838-9016
katie@sharpenyourshot.com
sharpenyourshot.com
Contact
Sharpen Your ShotContact
Katie Bernotsky
434-838-9016
www.sharpenyourshot.com
Katie Bernotsky
434-838-9016
www.sharpenyourshot.com
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