MeChat Universe Seeks Partners in $100 Million Grant to Create Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Be Part of MeChat Universe 2027
Atlanta, GA, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MeChat Universe is launching a $100 million initiative to build phase 1 of its online business school that helps underserved communities find jobs, sponsorships, and business opportunities.
MeChat Universe is an online business campus that empowers users to build digital trade schools. By building a digital school in MeChat Universe, philanthropists, leaders, and entrepreneurs can turn knowledge into careers and educators can become online business owners. The self-serve platform allows users to build fully managed campaigns in the form of gamified digital business schools that students can access to build on customizable roadmaps and to join skill-sharing communities.
The initiative builds on MeChat Universe current philanthropic platform where 2,000 people are preparing to join the future school system, but to launch requires more than traditional education and workforce training programs. As industries rapidly evolve through technology, automation, artificial intelligence, and changing workforce demands, MeChat Universe provides communities with a platform that help individuals discover opportunities, build skills, launch ventures, and create pathways toward long-term financial security.
The MeChat Universe $100 Million Future Leaders Grant will create a national digital ecosystem designed to help individuals transform ideas into careers, businesses, and community impact - ultimately closing historic gaps and challenges in workforce development, entrepreneurship, education, and economic mobility.
Currently MeChat Universe, has invested over $1.2 million in the development of future entrepreneurs, scholars, utility creators, skilled professionals, and community leaders with 4/5 successes over the last 3 years of R&D. To date, MeChat Universe has also connected participants to networking events, free startup spaces, and skills training sessions.
With strategic partners, MeChat Universe will expand funding and recruiting of 50,000 Americans who can offer jobs and opportunities through the projects they build inside MeChat Universe. At 100% funded, MeChat Universe will offer completion certificates, licensure, business education, mentorship, certification pathways, workforce opportunities, and entrepreneurial resources - helping participants build long-term financial security.
Over the 5 years, this $100 million philanthropic initiative will launch and directly train the next generation of American leaders, while covering AI implementation, local recruiting offices, cyber security, hiring more developers, compliance fees, operations, testing, and official launching of the platform where AI matches the demand for leadership to talent, innovation, and accessible pathways for development that actually spurs financial literacy, trained business owners, and additional economic opportunities.
The MeChat Universe $100 Million Leadership Initiative will help build the next generation of entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders by creating a scalable digital campus where people can learn, collaborate, launch ideas, and build the future together.
To partner with MeChat Universe, email Info@MeChat.Us
About MeChat Universe
MeChat Universe’s purpose is to help more people experience financial well-being so they can contribute to the development of their local community. As a provider of educational technology, MeChat Universe help these “future philanthropists” around the world give back safely, securely, and with direct impact - ensuring more people always have a platform where they can invest in their own future and communities while making philanthropy easier and more accessible. For additional information on MeChat Universe, please visit www.MeChat.Us
Free to Use
No Risk. No Cost.
100% Free To Build Public Online Courses
About MeChat Universe School & Technology
Guided by MeChat Universe’s purpose to uplift communities and help more people experience financial well-being and higher quality of life, MeChat Universe (“the Platform”) funds and partners with organizations built around a mission of helping millions of people create sustainable futures by using philanthropy, education, and technology to turn knowledge, skills, and ideas into measurable economic outcomes and opportunities.
Fundraising initiative empowers MeChat Universe to deliver 5-10 year solutions that:
Provide better tools for philanthropy
Fix the world through education
Help bring community together through economic development initiatives
Create Tutorials for job training
Offer opportunities to startups and entrepreneurs
Shares knowledge with future generations
MeChat Universe is an online business campus that empowers users to build digital trade schools. By building a digital school in MeChat Universe, philanthropists, leaders, and entrepreneurs can turn knowledge into careers and educators can become online business owners. The self-serve platform allows users to build fully managed campaigns in the form of gamified digital business schools that students can access to build on customizable roadmaps and to join skill-sharing communities.
The initiative builds on MeChat Universe current philanthropic platform where 2,000 people are preparing to join the future school system, but to launch requires more than traditional education and workforce training programs. As industries rapidly evolve through technology, automation, artificial intelligence, and changing workforce demands, MeChat Universe provides communities with a platform that help individuals discover opportunities, build skills, launch ventures, and create pathways toward long-term financial security.
The MeChat Universe $100 Million Future Leaders Grant will create a national digital ecosystem designed to help individuals transform ideas into careers, businesses, and community impact - ultimately closing historic gaps and challenges in workforce development, entrepreneurship, education, and economic mobility.
Currently MeChat Universe, has invested over $1.2 million in the development of future entrepreneurs, scholars, utility creators, skilled professionals, and community leaders with 4/5 successes over the last 3 years of R&D. To date, MeChat Universe has also connected participants to networking events, free startup spaces, and skills training sessions.
With strategic partners, MeChat Universe will expand funding and recruiting of 50,000 Americans who can offer jobs and opportunities through the projects they build inside MeChat Universe. At 100% funded, MeChat Universe will offer completion certificates, licensure, business education, mentorship, certification pathways, workforce opportunities, and entrepreneurial resources - helping participants build long-term financial security.
Over the 5 years, this $100 million philanthropic initiative will launch and directly train the next generation of American leaders, while covering AI implementation, local recruiting offices, cyber security, hiring more developers, compliance fees, operations, testing, and official launching of the platform where AI matches the demand for leadership to talent, innovation, and accessible pathways for development that actually spurs financial literacy, trained business owners, and additional economic opportunities.
The MeChat Universe $100 Million Leadership Initiative will help build the next generation of entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders by creating a scalable digital campus where people can learn, collaborate, launch ideas, and build the future together.
To partner with MeChat Universe, email Info@MeChat.Us
About MeChat Universe
MeChat Universe’s purpose is to help more people experience financial well-being so they can contribute to the development of their local community. As a provider of educational technology, MeChat Universe help these “future philanthropists” around the world give back safely, securely, and with direct impact - ensuring more people always have a platform where they can invest in their own future and communities while making philanthropy easier and more accessible. For additional information on MeChat Universe, please visit www.MeChat.Us
Free to Use
No Risk. No Cost.
100% Free To Build Public Online Courses
About MeChat Universe School & Technology
Guided by MeChat Universe’s purpose to uplift communities and help more people experience financial well-being and higher quality of life, MeChat Universe (“the Platform”) funds and partners with organizations built around a mission of helping millions of people create sustainable futures by using philanthropy, education, and technology to turn knowledge, skills, and ideas into measurable economic outcomes and opportunities.
Fundraising initiative empowers MeChat Universe to deliver 5-10 year solutions that:
Provide better tools for philanthropy
Fix the world through education
Help bring community together through economic development initiatives
Create Tutorials for job training
Offer opportunities to startups and entrepreneurs
Shares knowledge with future generations
Contact
MeChat UniverseContact
Antonio James
470-702-6369
MeChat.Us
Antonio James
470-702-6369
MeChat.Us
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