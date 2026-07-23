Demand Spring Welcomes Shannyn Lee as Chief Growth Officer
Shannyn Lee has joined Demand Spring as the first ever Chief Growth Officer
Boston, MA, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Shannyn Lee has joined the team as the first ever Chief Growth Officer.
Shannyn spent a decade in senior marketing and communication roles in Fortune 500 companies before moving into business development. She led business development for a highly regarded brand firm, and spent four years at Catapult New Business where she worked with agencies of various sizes and disciplines, building and leading their business development programs. Shannyn’s time on the front lines of agency business development coupled with many years on the client side has given her a unique perspective into what marketers are looking for in agencies, and what agencies must do in order to compete and win.
“Shannyn’s background and experience in both marketing and business development are the perfect combination, and exactly what we were looking for in our Chief Growth Officer,” said Mark Emond, Founder and CEO of Demand Spring. “I have known Shannyn for years as she has coached our sales team, so we are thrilled to have her join our team and lead the next stage of Demand Spring’s growth.”
"When people ask why I joined Demand Spring, the answer is actually pretty simple: the people. You can tell when you're around people who genuinely care - about each other, about their clients, and about doing great work,” said Shannyn Lee, Chief Growth Officer with Demand Spring. “There’s a real sense at Demand Spring that we're building something meaningful together, and I think there's tremendous opportunity ahead. I'm incredibly excited to be part of the team and to help grow the business while staying true to what makes Demand Spring such a special company."
Shannyn will be attending and speaking at MAICON, October 13-15 in Cleveland. Demand Spring is a Silver Sponsor of MAICON.
About Demand Spring
For over 12 years, Demand Spring has partnered with some of the largest and fastest-growing B2B brands to elevate their marketing practices. Our approach blends leading-edge yet practical Revenue Marketing strategies with expertise in marketing technology, delivering measurable results. Now, as we enter the transformative AI era, Demand Spring is proud to help CMOs and their teams embrace innovation, drive optimization, and navigate the future of B2B marketing with confidence. At Demand Spring, we’re not just adapting to change—we’re leading the way forward.
Shannyn spent a decade in senior marketing and communication roles in Fortune 500 companies before moving into business development. She led business development for a highly regarded brand firm, and spent four years at Catapult New Business where she worked with agencies of various sizes and disciplines, building and leading their business development programs. Shannyn’s time on the front lines of agency business development coupled with many years on the client side has given her a unique perspective into what marketers are looking for in agencies, and what agencies must do in order to compete and win.
“Shannyn’s background and experience in both marketing and business development are the perfect combination, and exactly what we were looking for in our Chief Growth Officer,” said Mark Emond, Founder and CEO of Demand Spring. “I have known Shannyn for years as she has coached our sales team, so we are thrilled to have her join our team and lead the next stage of Demand Spring’s growth.”
"When people ask why I joined Demand Spring, the answer is actually pretty simple: the people. You can tell when you're around people who genuinely care - about each other, about their clients, and about doing great work,” said Shannyn Lee, Chief Growth Officer with Demand Spring. “There’s a real sense at Demand Spring that we're building something meaningful together, and I think there's tremendous opportunity ahead. I'm incredibly excited to be part of the team and to help grow the business while staying true to what makes Demand Spring such a special company."
Shannyn will be attending and speaking at MAICON, October 13-15 in Cleveland. Demand Spring is a Silver Sponsor of MAICON.
About Demand Spring
For over 12 years, Demand Spring has partnered with some of the largest and fastest-growing B2B brands to elevate their marketing practices. Our approach blends leading-edge yet practical Revenue Marketing strategies with expertise in marketing technology, delivering measurable results. Now, as we enter the transformative AI era, Demand Spring is proud to help CMOs and their teams embrace innovation, drive optimization, and navigate the future of B2B marketing with confidence. At Demand Spring, we’re not just adapting to change—we’re leading the way forward.
Contact
Demand SpringContact
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
demandspring.com
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
demandspring.com
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