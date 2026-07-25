Equoria Systems Launches Enterprise Real Estate Equity Liquidity Infrastructure System
Enterprise licensing platform introduces institutional and retail framework for fractional residential and commercial real estate equity securities creation, investment, and liquidity.
San Francisco, CA, July 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Equoria today announced the official launch of its Real Estate Equity Securities Primary Issuance and Liquidity Infrastructure System, an enterprise software and intellectual property platform system designed to enable leading financial institutions to offer fractional real estate equity securities product sales and secondary market liquidity capabilities through Alternative Trading Systems (ATS).
Developed over a multi-year engineering effort that began in 2022, the Equoria infrastructure and system provides a structured operational framework for the creation, aggregation, investment, administration, and liquidity of fractional real estate equity through enterprise licensing.
The Equoria system infrastructure is intended for the leading HEA/HEI platforms, financial institutions, broker-dealers, wealth management firms and fintech companies seeking to integrate the emerging multi-billion dollar asset class of residential and commercial real estate fractional equity securities sales into their existing financial platforms.
"Real estate equity represents one of the world's largest stores of wealth, yet the retail and institutional markets have historically lacked a standardized enterprise infrastructure for creating and managing fractional equity investment products and secondary market liquidity," said Kent Jordan, Founder and President of Equoria. "Our number one objective has been to design institutional infrastructure and an intellectual property framework that supports the operational lifecycle of fractional real estate equity securities sales, enabling licensed financial institutions to deploy the system within their own regulated operating environments.”
Platform Highlights
Enterprise Data Room containing 419 technical, operational, legal, and implementation specifications organized across six institutional diligence sections
116 documented operational processes
13 enterprise operating phases
Institutional workflow architecture
Governance and compliance frameworks
Enterprise deployment documentation
SDK/API modules and core architecture
Comprehensive implementation guidance for enterprise licensees
The company’s intellectual property is protected by a U.S. provisional patent application filed in 2025 covering core aspects of the system architecture and operational methodologies.
Equoria operates exclusively as an enterprise intellectual property licensing company. The company does not itself operate a brokerage, clearing agency, exchange, custodian, transfer agent, institutional or consumer investment platform. Licensed financial institutions are responsible for operating and deploying the technology within their own regulatory and operational environments.
For additional information, visit https://www.equoria.io
Media Contact: https://www.equoria.io/contact
About Equoria Systems
Equoria Systems is an enterprise system and intellectual property licensing company proving end-to-end system infrastructure for fractional real estate equity securities primary issuance and secondary market liquidity. The company develops institutional software architecture, operational frameworks, and implementation specifications that enable financial institutions to create, administer, and provide liquidity for residential and commercial real estate equity securities within their own regulated operating environments. Equoria licenses its intellectual property to qualified enterprise financial institutions and does not operate institutional or consumer-facing investment services.
Developed over a multi-year engineering effort that began in 2022, the Equoria infrastructure and system provides a structured operational framework for the creation, aggregation, investment, administration, and liquidity of fractional real estate equity through enterprise licensing.
The Equoria system infrastructure is intended for the leading HEA/HEI platforms, financial institutions, broker-dealers, wealth management firms and fintech companies seeking to integrate the emerging multi-billion dollar asset class of residential and commercial real estate fractional equity securities sales into their existing financial platforms.
"Real estate equity represents one of the world's largest stores of wealth, yet the retail and institutional markets have historically lacked a standardized enterprise infrastructure for creating and managing fractional equity investment products and secondary market liquidity," said Kent Jordan, Founder and President of Equoria. "Our number one objective has been to design institutional infrastructure and an intellectual property framework that supports the operational lifecycle of fractional real estate equity securities sales, enabling licensed financial institutions to deploy the system within their own regulated operating environments.”
Platform Highlights
Enterprise Data Room containing 419 technical, operational, legal, and implementation specifications organized across six institutional diligence sections
116 documented operational processes
13 enterprise operating phases
Institutional workflow architecture
Governance and compliance frameworks
Enterprise deployment documentation
SDK/API modules and core architecture
Comprehensive implementation guidance for enterprise licensees
The company’s intellectual property is protected by a U.S. provisional patent application filed in 2025 covering core aspects of the system architecture and operational methodologies.
Equoria operates exclusively as an enterprise intellectual property licensing company. The company does not itself operate a brokerage, clearing agency, exchange, custodian, transfer agent, institutional or consumer investment platform. Licensed financial institutions are responsible for operating and deploying the technology within their own regulatory and operational environments.
For additional information, visit https://www.equoria.io
Media Contact: https://www.equoria.io/contact
About Equoria Systems
Equoria Systems is an enterprise system and intellectual property licensing company proving end-to-end system infrastructure for fractional real estate equity securities primary issuance and secondary market liquidity. The company develops institutional software architecture, operational frameworks, and implementation specifications that enable financial institutions to create, administer, and provide liquidity for residential and commercial real estate equity securities within their own regulated operating environments. Equoria licenses its intellectual property to qualified enterprise financial institutions and does not operate institutional or consumer-facing investment services.
Contact
Equoria SystemsContact
Kent W. Jordan
8318770732
equoria.io
Kent W. Jordan
8318770732
equoria.io
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