How Does New CareScout Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Compare In Cost
New report compares newest long-term care insurance policy from CareScout against other leading long-term care insurance policies available.
Los Angeles, CA, July 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A just released price analysis conducted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance compared the recently introduced CareScout long-term care insurance policy with other traditional LTC insurance policies.
"This is the first new traditional long-term care insurance policy introduced in quite some time," points out Jesse Slome, director emeritus of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "We have already received several consumer inquiries specifically asking about the policy which prompted a look at coverage and costs."
The long-term care insurance industry expert noted several welcomed features of the CareScout Assurance policy which was initially launched in October 2025. "First, Genworth’s new individual long-term care insurance policy is currently available for sale in 40 states, with the stated ultimate goal of 50 state availability," Slome notes.
"Genworth continues to maintain the largest in-force long-term care insurance block in the United States," Slome points out. The company continues to cover over 1 million active LTC policyholders and, on average, distributes approximately $9.8 million in LTC benefit payments every business day.
In terms of pricing for the new CareScout policy, the Association compared costs for an average 65-year-old couple purchasing initial coverage of about $162,000 with the addition of a three percent compound inflation growth factor. Slome notes that consumers calling their offices for information typically are in their 60s or 70s.
According to the analysis, the CareScout policy would cost the 65-year-old couple, $7,385 yearly for an available pool of money equal to $233,700 at age 80. Comparable coverage from other leading long-term care insurance companies ranged from $5,882 yearly (the low) to $12,740 (the highest reported cost for comparable coverage).
"Price is important but cost alone should never be the sole factor when shopping for long-term care insurance coverage," states Slome. "Your health is simply the most important factor when you start out because getting declined by one company can determine your ability to be insurable with others."
To see additional information regarding the analysis, go to https://www.aaltci.org/compare-CareScout-long-term-care-insurance/index.php.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and assists consumers seeking information on the various insurance options.
"This is the first new traditional long-term care insurance policy introduced in quite some time," points out Jesse Slome, director emeritus of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "We have already received several consumer inquiries specifically asking about the policy which prompted a look at coverage and costs."
The long-term care insurance industry expert noted several welcomed features of the CareScout Assurance policy which was initially launched in October 2025. "First, Genworth’s new individual long-term care insurance policy is currently available for sale in 40 states, with the stated ultimate goal of 50 state availability," Slome notes.
"Genworth continues to maintain the largest in-force long-term care insurance block in the United States," Slome points out. The company continues to cover over 1 million active LTC policyholders and, on average, distributes approximately $9.8 million in LTC benefit payments every business day.
In terms of pricing for the new CareScout policy, the Association compared costs for an average 65-year-old couple purchasing initial coverage of about $162,000 with the addition of a three percent compound inflation growth factor. Slome notes that consumers calling their offices for information typically are in their 60s or 70s.
According to the analysis, the CareScout policy would cost the 65-year-old couple, $7,385 yearly for an available pool of money equal to $233,700 at age 80. Comparable coverage from other leading long-term care insurance companies ranged from $5,882 yearly (the low) to $12,740 (the highest reported cost for comparable coverage).
"Price is important but cost alone should never be the sole factor when shopping for long-term care insurance coverage," states Slome. "Your health is simply the most important factor when you start out because getting declined by one company can determine your ability to be insurable with others."
To see additional information regarding the analysis, go to https://www.aaltci.org/compare-CareScout-long-term-care-insurance/index.php.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and assists consumers seeking information on the various insurance options.
Contact
American Association for Long-Term Care InsuranceContact
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
Jesse Slome
818-597-3227
https://www.aaltci.org
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