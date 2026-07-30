Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Kennewick, WA, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby households, and local businesses that need extra space without the hassle of a traditional outdoor storage property.
Built into the ground floor of The Falls on 24th, Southridge Storage at The Falls is designed for customers who need compact, easy-to-access storage in a stable indoor environment. The facility features temperature-controlled units maintained between 65 and 74 degrees year-round, helping customers store items such as furniture, clothing, electronics, documents, seasonal décor, business records, and other belongings that can be affected by extreme heat or cold.
The facility offers a focused mix of indoor, ground-level storage units, including 4x5, 5x5, 4x10, 5x9, 5x10, 5x11, 6x10, and 10x10 spaces. All units are climate-controlled and located inside the building, with most units featuring roll-up garage-style doors. Select 5x5 units include man-door entry, and the 10x10 units include two-door access for added convenience.
“Southridge Storage at The Falls gives customers a different kind of storage experience,” said Devin Woods, District Manager. “It is clean, modern, temperature-controlled, and located right where people already live, work, and run errands. For residents of The Falls and customers in the Southridge area, it is a convenient way to make a little more room without going far from home.”
Southridge Storage at The Falls includes customer access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, secure key-fob entry into the building, digital video monitoring throughout the facility, online payments, autopay, and on-site parking. Customers can also manage their account through the West Coast Self-Storage app, which provides an easy way to pay bills and manage storage from a mobile device.
The location is especially convenient for customers in Southridge, Canyon Lakes, and nearby Kennewick neighborhoods. The facility is near W 24th Ave, Southridge Boulevard, Highway 395, Trios Southridge Hospital, Southridge High School, and the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, making it easy to work storage into everyday routines.
For more information about Southridge Storage at The Falls, call (877) 611-8550 or visit westcoastselfstorage.com.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Built into the ground floor of The Falls on 24th, Southridge Storage at The Falls is designed for customers who need compact, easy-to-access storage in a stable indoor environment. The facility features temperature-controlled units maintained between 65 and 74 degrees year-round, helping customers store items such as furniture, clothing, electronics, documents, seasonal décor, business records, and other belongings that can be affected by extreme heat or cold.
The facility offers a focused mix of indoor, ground-level storage units, including 4x5, 5x5, 4x10, 5x9, 5x10, 5x11, 6x10, and 10x10 spaces. All units are climate-controlled and located inside the building, with most units featuring roll-up garage-style doors. Select 5x5 units include man-door entry, and the 10x10 units include two-door access for added convenience.
“Southridge Storage at The Falls gives customers a different kind of storage experience,” said Devin Woods, District Manager. “It is clean, modern, temperature-controlled, and located right where people already live, work, and run errands. For residents of The Falls and customers in the Southridge area, it is a convenient way to make a little more room without going far from home.”
Southridge Storage at The Falls includes customer access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, secure key-fob entry into the building, digital video monitoring throughout the facility, online payments, autopay, and on-site parking. Customers can also manage their account through the West Coast Self-Storage app, which provides an easy way to pay bills and manage storage from a mobile device.
The location is especially convenient for customers in Southridge, Canyon Lakes, and nearby Kennewick neighborhoods. The facility is near W 24th Ave, Southridge Boulevard, Highway 395, Trios Southridge Hospital, Southridge High School, and the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, making it easy to work storage into everyday routines.
For more information about Southridge Storage at The Falls, call (877) 611-8550 or visit westcoastselfstorage.com.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company’s self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
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