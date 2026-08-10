Alabama Cold Case Advocacy Appoints Sgt. Kevin Chavis of Elmore County Sheriff's Office to Lead Corrections Partnerships & Outreach

Alabama Cold Case Advocacy has appointed Sgt. Kevin Chavis as Director of Corrections Partnerships & Outreach. In this role, Chavis will lead the newly established Alabama Cold Case Corrections Initiative, which is designed to increase awareness of unresolved cases within correctional facilities and create secure pathways for potentially valuable information to reach the appropriate law enforcement agencies.