Alabama Cold Case Advocacy Appoints Sgt. Kevin Chavis of Elmore County Sheriff's Office to Lead Corrections Partnerships & Outreach
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy has appointed Sgt. Kevin Chavis as Director of Corrections Partnerships & Outreach. In this role, Chavis will lead the newly established Alabama Cold Case Corrections Initiative, which is designed to increase awareness of unresolved cases within correctional facilities and create secure pathways for potentially valuable information to reach the appropriate law enforcement agencies.
Mobile, AL, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New Alabama Cold Case Corrections Initiative Will Build Partnerships to Generate Information in Unresolved Cases
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy has appointed Sgt. Kevin Chavis of Elmore County Sheriff's Office as its Director of Corrections Partnerships & Outreach. Chavis will lead the organization’s newly established Alabama Cold Case Corrections Initiative, which is designed to increase awareness of unresolved cases within correctional facilities and create responsible pathways for potentially valuable information to reach law enforcement.
Chavis serves as a PREA Investigator with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and brings extensive experience in corrections, institutional operations, public safety, and interagency collaboration.
“We are excited to welcome Kevin to Alabama Cold Case Advocacy,” said Keri New, President and Founder. “His knowledge of the correctional environment and his ability to build strong professional partnerships make him uniquely qualified to lead this initiative.”
The Alabama Cold Case Corrections Initiative will seek to provide incarcerated individuals with approved information about unresolved missing-person and homicide cases while establishing secure methods for submitting information to the appropriate authorities.
Individuals within correctional facilities may possess firsthand or secondhand knowledge about crimes committed in their communities. In some cases, that information may remain undisclosed for years because of fear, changing circumstances, incarceration, or the absence of a trusted reporting process.
The initiative will focus on case awareness, facility outreach, confidential information-sharing, and collaboration with law enforcement and correctional administrators. Alabama Cold Case Advocacy will not independently investigate tips.
Any information received will be documented and directed to the agency responsible for the case.
“Our goal is to create a professional bridge between individuals who may have information and the law enforcement agencies that need it,” Chavis said. “One credible detail could help move a case forward or provide a family with long-awaited answers.”
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy extends its appreciation to Sheriff Franklin and Warden Crosby for supporting Chavis’s involvement and the development of this collaborative effort.
About Alabama Cold Case Advocacy
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of unresolved homicides, missing-person cases, and unidentified-person cases through research, public education, family support, and collaboration with law enforcement.
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy has appointed Sgt. Kevin Chavis of Elmore County Sheriff's Office as its Director of Corrections Partnerships & Outreach. Chavis will lead the organization’s newly established Alabama Cold Case Corrections Initiative, which is designed to increase awareness of unresolved cases within correctional facilities and create responsible pathways for potentially valuable information to reach law enforcement.
Chavis serves as a PREA Investigator with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and brings extensive experience in corrections, institutional operations, public safety, and interagency collaboration.
“We are excited to welcome Kevin to Alabama Cold Case Advocacy,” said Keri New, President and Founder. “His knowledge of the correctional environment and his ability to build strong professional partnerships make him uniquely qualified to lead this initiative.”
The Alabama Cold Case Corrections Initiative will seek to provide incarcerated individuals with approved information about unresolved missing-person and homicide cases while establishing secure methods for submitting information to the appropriate authorities.
Individuals within correctional facilities may possess firsthand or secondhand knowledge about crimes committed in their communities. In some cases, that information may remain undisclosed for years because of fear, changing circumstances, incarceration, or the absence of a trusted reporting process.
The initiative will focus on case awareness, facility outreach, confidential information-sharing, and collaboration with law enforcement and correctional administrators. Alabama Cold Case Advocacy will not independently investigate tips.
Any information received will be documented and directed to the agency responsible for the case.
“Our goal is to create a professional bridge between individuals who may have information and the law enforcement agencies that need it,” Chavis said. “One credible detail could help move a case forward or provide a family with long-awaited answers.”
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy extends its appreciation to Sheriff Franklin and Warden Crosby for supporting Chavis’s involvement and the development of this collaborative effort.
About Alabama Cold Case Advocacy
Alabama Cold Case Advocacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of unresolved homicides, missing-person cases, and unidentified-person cases through research, public education, family support, and collaboration with law enforcement.
Contact
Alabama Cold Case AdvocacyContact
Keri New
251-501-2653
alcoldcase.com
keri@alcoldcase.com
Keri New
251-501-2653
alcoldcase.com
keri@alcoldcase.com
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