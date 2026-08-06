Child Care Aware of Missouri Names Director of Scholarships
Dr. Greg Cicotte brings nearly 30 years of early childhood and elementary education experience to the nonprofit.
St. Louis, MO, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) has hired Dr. Greg Cicotte as Director of TEACH Early Childhood Missouri Scholarships. In this role, he will lead scholarship initiatives that strengthen Missouri’s early childhood workforce. Dr. Cicotte will provide strategic leadership and daily oversight for the TEACH Early Childhood Missouri Scholarship Program and the Child Development Associate (CDA) Scholarship Project, including planning, directing, and managing all scholarship operations to ensure high-quality service delivery and full compliance with contract requirements.
Dr. Cicotte brings nearly 30 years of experience in early childhood and elementary education to this position. Prior to joining CCAMO, he served as Director of Early Childhood for the Pattonville School District. Dr. Cicotte has also worked as a principal at both the Parkway and Fort Zumwalt School Districts. He holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Lindenwood University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Missouri State University.
TEACH Missouri Scholarships are designed for educators who want to continue their education while remaining employed in the field and is a statewide program aimed at increasing quality child care through education, compensation, and commitment. The CDA Scholarship Project is a nationally recognized credential and often the first step into the early childhood workforce.
“Greg is an educational leader who brings deep experience in both classroom settings and district administration,” said Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “His leadership will allow Child Care Aware of Missouri to expand access to scholarships, support more early educators in earning credentials and degrees, and ultimately improve the quality of child care for children and families across our state.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Dr. Cicotte brings nearly 30 years of experience in early childhood and elementary education to this position. Prior to joining CCAMO, he served as Director of Early Childhood for the Pattonville School District. Dr. Cicotte has also worked as a principal at both the Parkway and Fort Zumwalt School Districts. He holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Lindenwood University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Missouri State University.
TEACH Missouri Scholarships are designed for educators who want to continue their education while remaining employed in the field and is a statewide program aimed at increasing quality child care through education, compensation, and commitment. The CDA Scholarship Project is a nationally recognized credential and often the first step into the early childhood workforce.
“Greg is an educational leader who brings deep experience in both classroom settings and district administration,” said Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “His leadership will allow Child Care Aware of Missouri to expand access to scholarships, support more early educators in earning credentials and degrees, and ultimately improve the quality of child care for children and families across our state.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Categories