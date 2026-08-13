Kielty's Korner Podcast Returns with New Episodes for Tampa Bay Business Owners and Homeowners
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric relaunches its community podcast with a new intro, refreshed format, and conversations for business owners and neighbors across West Central Florida counties.
New Port Richey, FL, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a family-owned home services company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando area for more than 50 years, this week brings back its podcast, Kielty's Korner, with a new intro, updated format, and a renewed focus on conversations with local business owners and community members throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.
Hosted by Tanner Kielty, Vice President of R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, the returning season centers on the people who make the Tampa Bay business community what it is. Episodes feature conversations with local entrepreneurs, business leaders, and neighbors, offering listeners an inside look at the stories, challenges, and successes shaping the region.
The relaunch includes a new show intro with refreshed production, reflecting the company's continued investment in connecting with the communities it serves. New episodes of Kielty's Korner are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.
"Kielty's Korner has always been about more than home services. It's about the people and businesses that make Tampa Bay a great place to live and work," said Tanner Kielty, Vice President of R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "We're excited to bring the show back with a new look and even better conversations with the business owners and neighbors in our community."
Kielty's Korner joins R.J. Kielty's broader efforts to support the local business community, alongside its plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services for residential and new construction customers across West Central Florida.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric is a family-owned home services company based in New Port Richey, Florida, with more than 50 years of experience serving the West Central Florida area. Holding an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, the company provides plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services for residential and new construction customers across Orange, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.
Hosted by Tanner Kielty, Vice President of R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, the returning season centers on the people who make the Tampa Bay business community what it is. Episodes feature conversations with local entrepreneurs, business leaders, and neighbors, offering listeners an inside look at the stories, challenges, and successes shaping the region.
The relaunch includes a new show intro with refreshed production, reflecting the company's continued investment in connecting with the communities it serves. New episodes of Kielty's Korner are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.
"Kielty's Korner has always been about more than home services. It's about the people and businesses that make Tampa Bay a great place to live and work," said Tanner Kielty, Vice President of R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "We're excited to bring the show back with a new look and even better conversations with the business owners and neighbors in our community."
Kielty's Korner joins R.J. Kielty's broader efforts to support the local business community, alongside its plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services for residential and new construction customers across West Central Florida.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric is a family-owned home services company based in New Port Richey, Florida, with more than 50 years of experience serving the West Central Florida area. Holding an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, the company provides plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services for residential and new construction customers across Orange, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
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