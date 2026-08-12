Flippo Construction Company Celebrates 26 Years of Employee Ownership, 55 Years in Business
Forestville, MD, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Flippo Construction Company, Inc. celebrated two major milestones Thursday, August 6, during its annual Shareholders Day event, marking the company's 26th anniversary as an employee-owned company and 55 years in business.
Founded in 1971 by Earl Flippo, the Prince George's County-based heavy civil construction company transitioned to employee ownership in 2000 when Mr. Flippo sold the company to the employees who helped build it. Today, Flippo Construction operates as a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), allowing its workforce to share directly in the company's long-term growth and success.
The celebration brought together current employee-owners, retirees, elected officials, and community leaders to recognize the company's history and the role employee ownership has played in its growth.
Among those in attendance were Roderick Lewis, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and State Delegate Denise Roberts. Lewis delivered remarks on behalf of Senator Van Hollen, reading a statement highlighting the economic benefits of employee ownership and the importance of ESOPs in helping workers build wealth while strengthening American businesses. The statement also referenced the American Ownership and Resilience Act, legislation introduced by the Senator in May 2025 to encourage the expansion of employee-owned companies.
Delegate Roberts followed with remarks recognizing the unique role employee-owned businesses play in strengthening local economies and creating opportunities for employees to build long-term financial security.
The event also recognized several employees whose outstanding work contributed to Flippo Construction receiving an Excellence in Infrastructure Award from the Heavy Construction Contractors Association for the company's performance on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Replacement Project in Alexandria, Virginia.
President and CEO John Morgan concluded the celebration with remarks reflecting on the company's history, its employee-owned culture, and its enduring legacy. He recalled the early years of the business and Earl Flippo’s decision to entrust the company's future to its employees, describing it as a defining moment that continues to shape Flippo Construction today.
Mr. Morgan also recognized two retirees in attendance, Wilbur “Pee Wee” Danzler and Melvin Holmes, who were among the company's original employees. "Thank you, guys, for setting the pace and creating the legacy for all of us to follow," he said.
Reflecting on the company's impact throughout the region, Mr. Morgan highlighted many of the landmark projects that Flippo employees helped build over the past five decades, including Constitution Gardens, the Kennedy Center Renovation, the original Washington Metro system, Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport, the Washington Convention Center, the Baltimore Convention Center, Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, the former Verizon Center (now Capital One Arena), the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, and the Pentagon Facilities.
"Millions of people have walked through, traveled through, or enjoyed projects built by Flippo employees," Morgan said. "Most of them will never know the names of the people who made it happen. But we know. And that is something every employee-owner here should be proud of. Because for 55 years, Flippo employees have been building more than just infrastructure. We have been building a reputation. We have been building relationships. And we have been building a company that people trust."
The celebration carried special significance because the company was unable to commemorate its 50th anniversary with a large gathering in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event not only honored the company's history and accomplishments but also celebrated the employee-owners whose dedication continues to build on the legacy established more than five decades ago.
Founded in 1971 by Earl Flippo, the Prince George's County-based heavy civil construction company transitioned to employee ownership in 2000 when Mr. Flippo sold the company to the employees who helped build it. Today, Flippo Construction operates as a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), allowing its workforce to share directly in the company's long-term growth and success.
The celebration brought together current employee-owners, retirees, elected officials, and community leaders to recognize the company's history and the role employee ownership has played in its growth.
Among those in attendance were Roderick Lewis, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and State Delegate Denise Roberts. Lewis delivered remarks on behalf of Senator Van Hollen, reading a statement highlighting the economic benefits of employee ownership and the importance of ESOPs in helping workers build wealth while strengthening American businesses. The statement also referenced the American Ownership and Resilience Act, legislation introduced by the Senator in May 2025 to encourage the expansion of employee-owned companies.
Delegate Roberts followed with remarks recognizing the unique role employee-owned businesses play in strengthening local economies and creating opportunities for employees to build long-term financial security.
The event also recognized several employees whose outstanding work contributed to Flippo Construction receiving an Excellence in Infrastructure Award from the Heavy Construction Contractors Association for the company's performance on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Replacement Project in Alexandria, Virginia.
President and CEO John Morgan concluded the celebration with remarks reflecting on the company's history, its employee-owned culture, and its enduring legacy. He recalled the early years of the business and Earl Flippo’s decision to entrust the company's future to its employees, describing it as a defining moment that continues to shape Flippo Construction today.
Mr. Morgan also recognized two retirees in attendance, Wilbur “Pee Wee” Danzler and Melvin Holmes, who were among the company's original employees. "Thank you, guys, for setting the pace and creating the legacy for all of us to follow," he said.
Reflecting on the company's impact throughout the region, Mr. Morgan highlighted many of the landmark projects that Flippo employees helped build over the past five decades, including Constitution Gardens, the Kennedy Center Renovation, the original Washington Metro system, Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport, the Washington Convention Center, the Baltimore Convention Center, Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, the former Verizon Center (now Capital One Arena), the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, and the Pentagon Facilities.
"Millions of people have walked through, traveled through, or enjoyed projects built by Flippo employees," Morgan said. "Most of them will never know the names of the people who made it happen. But we know. And that is something every employee-owner here should be proud of. Because for 55 years, Flippo employees have been building more than just infrastructure. We have been building a reputation. We have been building relationships. And we have been building a company that people trust."
The celebration carried special significance because the company was unable to commemorate its 50th anniversary with a large gathering in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event not only honored the company's history and accomplishments but also celebrated the employee-owners whose dedication continues to build on the legacy established more than five decades ago.
Contact
Flippo Construction Company, Inc.Contact
Eric Mouillesseaux
(301)967-6800 x253
www.flippo.com
Eric Mouillesseaux
(301)967-6800 x253
www.flippo.com
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