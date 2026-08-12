Qraftful Names Chris Merritt Chief Executive Officer
Qraftful, parent brand of AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, has named Chris Merritt Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Merritt succeeds Renee Thomas Jacobs, who moves into the role of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He brings more than 30 years of omni-channel retail experience and will focus on reliable delivery, consistent quality and a customer experience makers can count on.
Omaha, NE, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Qraftful, the parent brand behind AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, today announced that Chris Merritt has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Merritt succeeds Renee Thomas Jacobs, who is moving into the role of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where she will continue to lead those organizations.
Merritt began consulting with the company six months ago before transitioning into the role of Chief Operating Officer, working closely with teams across the portfolio to strengthen how the company delivers on the commitments it makes to customers every day. He brings more than 30 years of experience in omni-channel retail, spanning both direct-to-consumer operations and dealer support, giving him a well-rounded perspective on what it takes to serve customers well, however they choose to shop.
“I’m excited to step into this role. This team has built something makers genuinely trust, and my focus now is making sure that trust keeps growing,” said Merritt.
Under Merritt, the company’s priorities remain reliable delivery, consistent quality and a customer experience people can count on.
“Our customers don’t ask for much, just great products that make quilting more enjoyable, more fun and easier to love. That’s the promise we intend to keep,” said Merritt.
About Qraftful
Qraftful is the parent brand uniting AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, serving the quilting, sewing and crafting industries through direct to consumer, marketplace, distributor and independent retail channels worldwide. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Qraftful is focused on building intuitive, reliable products backed by education and support that give makers the confidence to create.
Merritt began consulting with the company six months ago before transitioning into the role of Chief Operating Officer, working closely with teams across the portfolio to strengthen how the company delivers on the commitments it makes to customers every day. He brings more than 30 years of experience in omni-channel retail, spanning both direct-to-consumer operations and dealer support, giving him a well-rounded perspective on what it takes to serve customers well, however they choose to shop.
“I’m excited to step into this role. This team has built something makers genuinely trust, and my focus now is making sure that trust keeps growing,” said Merritt.
Under Merritt, the company’s priorities remain reliable delivery, consistent quality and a customer experience people can count on.
“Our customers don’t ask for much, just great products that make quilting more enjoyable, more fun and easier to love. That’s the promise we intend to keep,” said Merritt.
About Qraftful
Qraftful is the parent brand uniting AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, serving the quilting, sewing and crafting industries through direct to consumer, marketplace, distributor and independent retail channels worldwide. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Qraftful is focused on building intuitive, reliable products backed by education and support that give makers the confidence to create.
Contact
QraftfulContact
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.qraftful.com
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.qraftful.com
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