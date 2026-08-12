Qraftful Names Chris Merritt Chief Executive Officer

Qraftful, parent brand of AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, has named Chris Merritt Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Merritt succeeds Renee Thomas Jacobs, who moves into the role of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He brings more than 30 years of omni-channel retail experience and will focus on reliable delivery, consistent quality and a customer experience makers can count on.