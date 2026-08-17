The PASSIONEER Index Announces the 2026 Global Edition of The Luminary List
16 leaders from across the world recognized for putting people, purpose, innovation, and possibility at the center of their work
Long Beach, CA, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PASSIONEER Magazine has announced the release of The PASSIONEER Index: The Luminary List, 2026 Global Edition, recognizing leaders whose work is creating meaningful change across industries, communities, and generations.
The inaugural Global Edition brings together leaders from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom whose work spans leadership, organizational transformation, healthcare innovation, artificial intelligence, education, entrepreneurship, workforce development, advocacy, and community impact.
Rather than measuring influence by titles, revenue, visibility, or conventional definitions of success, The Luminary List asks a different question: What will remain because you were here?
That question became the foundation for an editorial collection built around three distinct areas of impact:
Human-Centered Leadership & Transformation
Leaders redefining what it means to lead by placing humanity, trust, resilience, and meaningful transformation at the center of organizations and communities.
Innovation That Improves Lives
Innovators demonstrating that progress is not simply about creating something new. It is about creating something that makes life better for the people who need it.
Empowering Future Generations
Leaders investing in what comes next through education, advocacy, mentorship, workforce development, community engagement, and opportunities that allow others to move forward.
Among the Luminaries recognized in the inaugural edition are leaders such as Mindy Corporon, whose personal experience with profound loss led her to develop Grief Leadership as an emerging discipline for organizations; Jason P. Armstrong, whose work in law enforcement and police reform has focused on rebuilding relationships between institutions and the communities they serve; and Kiran Mann, whose Harmonic System™ challenges the idea that business performance and human fulfillment must exist in opposition.
The Innovation category includes Lily Stoyanov, whose work with TFY reflects a belief that talent should have no borders; and Meryll Dindin, whose career in artificial intelligence has consistently focused on using technology to reach people who are too often overlooked by existing systems.
The final category, Empowering Future Generations, includes Starr Sackstein, whose work challenges traditional approaches to assessment and advocates for greater learner agency and voice. Her inclusion reflects the broader philosophy of the category: that legacy is not simply what we leave behind, but who we help move forward.
Together, their stories create a portrait of leadership that is remarkably diverse, yet connected by a common thread. They are building. They are challenging. They are serving. And they are making room for someone else to thrive.
"Every meaningful journey begins with a purpose, and every purpose has the potential to create a lasting impact," said Dr. Angela Butts Chester, Editor-in-Chief of PASSIONEER Magazine. "The Luminary List was created to recognize people who understand that leadership is about far more than what we accomplish for ourselves. It is about the lives touched, the doors opened, the problems solved, and the possibilities created for others."
The inaugural edition also represents an intentional expansion of the PASSIONEER conversation beyond a single industry, geography, or definition of success. The Luminaries demonstrate that meaningful leadership can emerge from a classroom, a boardroom, a laboratory, a hospital, a community, a technology company, or from deeply personal experiences that become a catalyst for change.
The result is not a ranking. It's a recognition. And it is the beginning of an annual index designed to document the people who are shaping what comes next.
The PASSIONEER Index: The Luminary List, 2026 Global Edition.
The inaugural print and digital issue is available beginning August 13, 2026, at PASSIONEER Magazine.
About PASSIONEER Magazine
PASSIONEER Magazine is a bi-monthly lifestyle, business, and culture publication exploring the ideas, people, and pursuits shaping a more purposeful world. Through stories of leadership, innovation, personal growth, culture, travel, and impact, PASSIONEER celebrates individuals who turn passion into purpose and purpose into meaningful action.
The inaugural Global Edition brings together leaders from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom whose work spans leadership, organizational transformation, healthcare innovation, artificial intelligence, education, entrepreneurship, workforce development, advocacy, and community impact.
Rather than measuring influence by titles, revenue, visibility, or conventional definitions of success, The Luminary List asks a different question: What will remain because you were here?
That question became the foundation for an editorial collection built around three distinct areas of impact:
Human-Centered Leadership & Transformation
Leaders redefining what it means to lead by placing humanity, trust, resilience, and meaningful transformation at the center of organizations and communities.
Innovation That Improves Lives
Innovators demonstrating that progress is not simply about creating something new. It is about creating something that makes life better for the people who need it.
Empowering Future Generations
Leaders investing in what comes next through education, advocacy, mentorship, workforce development, community engagement, and opportunities that allow others to move forward.
Among the Luminaries recognized in the inaugural edition are leaders such as Mindy Corporon, whose personal experience with profound loss led her to develop Grief Leadership as an emerging discipline for organizations; Jason P. Armstrong, whose work in law enforcement and police reform has focused on rebuilding relationships between institutions and the communities they serve; and Kiran Mann, whose Harmonic System™ challenges the idea that business performance and human fulfillment must exist in opposition.
The Innovation category includes Lily Stoyanov, whose work with TFY reflects a belief that talent should have no borders; and Meryll Dindin, whose career in artificial intelligence has consistently focused on using technology to reach people who are too often overlooked by existing systems.
The final category, Empowering Future Generations, includes Starr Sackstein, whose work challenges traditional approaches to assessment and advocates for greater learner agency and voice. Her inclusion reflects the broader philosophy of the category: that legacy is not simply what we leave behind, but who we help move forward.
Together, their stories create a portrait of leadership that is remarkably diverse, yet connected by a common thread. They are building. They are challenging. They are serving. And they are making room for someone else to thrive.
"Every meaningful journey begins with a purpose, and every purpose has the potential to create a lasting impact," said Dr. Angela Butts Chester, Editor-in-Chief of PASSIONEER Magazine. "The Luminary List was created to recognize people who understand that leadership is about far more than what we accomplish for ourselves. It is about the lives touched, the doors opened, the problems solved, and the possibilities created for others."
The inaugural edition also represents an intentional expansion of the PASSIONEER conversation beyond a single industry, geography, or definition of success. The Luminaries demonstrate that meaningful leadership can emerge from a classroom, a boardroom, a laboratory, a hospital, a community, a technology company, or from deeply personal experiences that become a catalyst for change.
The result is not a ranking. It's a recognition. And it is the beginning of an annual index designed to document the people who are shaping what comes next.
The PASSIONEER Index: The Luminary List, 2026 Global Edition.
The inaugural print and digital issue is available beginning August 13, 2026, at PASSIONEER Magazine.
About PASSIONEER Magazine
PASSIONEER Magazine is a bi-monthly lifestyle, business, and culture publication exploring the ideas, people, and pursuits shaping a more purposeful world. Through stories of leadership, innovation, personal growth, culture, travel, and impact, PASSIONEER celebrates individuals who turn passion into purpose and purpose into meaningful action.
Contact
PASSIONEER MagazineContact
Dr. Angela Butts Chester
562-209-2083
https://passioneermag.com/
Facebook: @passioneermag
IG: @passioneermag
Dr. Angela Butts Chester
562-209-2083
https://passioneermag.com/
Facebook: @passioneermag
IG: @passioneermag
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