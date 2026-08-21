Frank Mayer Expands Operations Leadership with Promotion of Michael R. Mayer
Frank Mayer, a leading provider of custom kiosks and interactive retail displays, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael R. Mayer to Operations Director.
Grafton, WI, August 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael R. Mayer has been with Frank Mayer for more than 12 years, gaining broad experience across the organization through roles in assembly, production coordination, estimating, and project leadership.
For the past six years, Mayer has served as Senior Project Leader, overseeing complex client programs from development through production and deployment. His ability to bring teams together, solve challenges, and keep programs moving forward has made him an important part of the company’s continued growth.
In his new role, Mayer will oversee Frank Mayer’s production, estimating, technology, and assembly teams, with a focus on strengthening collaboration, improving operational efficiencies, and supporting the high level of execution customers expect.
“Michael has a strong understanding of our operations and knows how to keep complex projects moving,” said Dave King, Senior Vice President of Operations. “He’s earned the respect of our teams, and I’m confident he’ll bring that same focus and accountability to this role.”
About Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
At Frank Mayer, we’re experts at delivering self-service engagement solutions. In short, we manufacture the tools you need to interact with your customers. Whether that’s an interactive kiosk that offers your guests autonomy and convenience or a retail display that moves your brand’s product, our core expertise is producing large-scale self-service programs tailored specifically to your needs.
Through impeccable design, an emphasis on custom solutions, and comprehensive support, Frank Mayer has enabled thousands of enterprise and growth-oriented brands to deliver successful kiosk and display programs to market. To learn more about our services, visit www.frankmayer.com.
For the past six years, Mayer has served as Senior Project Leader, overseeing complex client programs from development through production and deployment. His ability to bring teams together, solve challenges, and keep programs moving forward has made him an important part of the company’s continued growth.
In his new role, Mayer will oversee Frank Mayer’s production, estimating, technology, and assembly teams, with a focus on strengthening collaboration, improving operational efficiencies, and supporting the high level of execution customers expect.
“Michael has a strong understanding of our operations and knows how to keep complex projects moving,” said Dave King, Senior Vice President of Operations. “He’s earned the respect of our teams, and I’m confident he’ll bring that same focus and accountability to this role.”
About Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
At Frank Mayer, we’re experts at delivering self-service engagement solutions. In short, we manufacture the tools you need to interact with your customers. Whether that’s an interactive kiosk that offers your guests autonomy and convenience or a retail display that moves your brand’s product, our core expertise is producing large-scale self-service programs tailored specifically to your needs.
Through impeccable design, an emphasis on custom solutions, and comprehensive support, Frank Mayer has enabled thousands of enterprise and growth-oriented brands to deliver successful kiosk and display programs to market. To learn more about our services, visit www.frankmayer.com.
Contact
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.Contact
Cheryl Lesniak
(262) 377-4700
www.frankmayer.com
Cheryl Lesniak
(262) 377-4700
www.frankmayer.com
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