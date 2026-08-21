Child Care Aware of Missouri Hires Senior Accountant
Nancy Light-Lambert brings more than 15 years of experience to support the organization's financial operations and mission.
St. Louis, MO, August 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) has hired Nancy Light-Lampert as senior accountant. In this role, Light-Lampert will manage key accounting processes that support the nonprofit’s business operations, including human resources and payroll functions.
Light-Lambert brings more than 15 years of accounting experience to CCAMO. Her background includes financial operations, accounts receivable, payroll support and business administration across the legal, telecommunications and professional services sectors.
Before joining CCAMO, Light-Lambert served as an accountant at Holland Injury Law. She also worked as an operations support consultant for Verizon Corporation and as an accounts receivable senior consultant at CMS Intelliteach. Light-Lambert holds both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne University.
“Nancy brings deep financial and operational experience that will be an integral resource as CCAMO continues to grow and strengthen its statewide impact,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Her expertise will support sound business practices, informed decision making and the strong internal foundation needed to advance our mission for Missouri’s children, families, child care providers and early childhood educators.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call 314-535-1458.
Light-Lambert brings more than 15 years of accounting experience to CCAMO. Her background includes financial operations, accounts receivable, payroll support and business administration across the legal, telecommunications and professional services sectors.
Before joining CCAMO, Light-Lambert served as an accountant at Holland Injury Law. She also worked as an operations support consultant for Verizon Corporation and as an accounts receivable senior consultant at CMS Intelliteach. Light-Lambert holds both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne University.
“Nancy brings deep financial and operational experience that will be an integral resource as CCAMO continues to grow and strengthen its statewide impact,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Her expertise will support sound business practices, informed decision making and the strong internal foundation needed to advance our mission for Missouri’s children, families, child care providers and early childhood educators.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call 314-535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
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