Better Business, Better World Conference Launches Ticket Sales for December Gathering in Orlando
New conference unites commerce, science, and spirit for leaders building a more connected, sustainable future.
Orlando, FL, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Better Business, Better World (BBBW) today opened registration for its inaugural conference, taking place December 18–20, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. The event is designed for founders, executives, investors, and changemakers who believe that commerce, science, and spirit are not separate — and that human connection is the real infrastructure of sustainable business.
The conference arrives at a pivotal moment. As ESG frameworks evolve, AI reshapes industries, and the social contract between business and society faces renewed scrutiny, BBBW offers a space where rigorous thinking meets genuine belonging. Attendees will engage with peers across sectors like high-tech, agriculture, and energy who are building companies that measure success not only in revenue, but in resilience, relationships, and regenerative impact.
Programming will explore the future of stakeholder capitalism and B Corp certification; how scientific innovation and spiritual intelligence shape leadership; how to build businesses that last without burning people out; and the role of human connection in an automated economy. Speakers will focus on how to create profitable businesses that are good for the world too.
Tickets and Registration
Registration is now open at https://betterbusinessworld.com with tiered pricing:
- Early Registration: $200
- On-Site Registration: $250
- Student Rate: $50
- Group Discount: 20% off for groups of 5 or more
About Better Business, Better World
Better Business, Better World is a conference for people who believe that commerce, science, and spirit are not separate. Founded in 2026, BBBW exists to connect the leaders, builders, and thinkers who are redefining what business can be — and what it owes the world.
Media Contact:
Karla Rodriguez
contact@soopmedia.net
The conference arrives at a pivotal moment. As ESG frameworks evolve, AI reshapes industries, and the social contract between business and society faces renewed scrutiny, BBBW offers a space where rigorous thinking meets genuine belonging. Attendees will engage with peers across sectors like high-tech, agriculture, and energy who are building companies that measure success not only in revenue, but in resilience, relationships, and regenerative impact.
Programming will explore the future of stakeholder capitalism and B Corp certification; how scientific innovation and spiritual intelligence shape leadership; how to build businesses that last without burning people out; and the role of human connection in an automated economy. Speakers will focus on how to create profitable businesses that are good for the world too.
Tickets and Registration
Registration is now open at https://betterbusinessworld.com with tiered pricing:
- Early Registration: $200
- On-Site Registration: $250
- Student Rate: $50
- Group Discount: 20% off for groups of 5 or more
About Better Business, Better World
Better Business, Better World is a conference for people who believe that commerce, science, and spirit are not separate. Founded in 2026, BBBW exists to connect the leaders, builders, and thinkers who are redefining what business can be — and what it owes the world.
Media Contact:
Karla Rodriguez
contact@soopmedia.net
Contact
Better Business WorldContact
Karla Rodriguez
213-952-9557
https://betterbusinessworld.com/
Karla Rodriguez
213-952-9557
https://betterbusinessworld.com/
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