The Peptide App Opens Public COA Evidence Index with 5,225 Documents

The Peptide App launched a free public COA Evidence Index containing 5,225 documents, along with a label-first reconstitution calculator. The launch addresses a fast-changing online peptide market: 60 of 82 storefront domains with available registration dates in the app’s current vendor sample were registered in 2024 or later. The index helps people inspect testing records, sources, and limitations without treating a COA as proof of product quality or safety.