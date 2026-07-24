Recent Headlines
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Aussie Biotech Innovator Partners with Indian Farming Giant
PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd