PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Aussie Biotech Innovator Partners with Indian Farming Giant PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd