PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. ROC Insurance Services Now Offers Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits ROC Insurances Services is proud to introduce Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits, offered by the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company. "This company broadens and deepens our healthcare representation to the individual and group market," says Doug Warner, VP. Colonial Life provides individuals and... - December 28, 2013 - ROC Insurance Services, Inc Local Rugby Club on the Brink of Sporting Jackpot Charlton Park Youth Club Has Sights Set on £50,000 Prize from the Norwich Union Community Sport Fund. - September 17, 2008 - Norwich Union Ultimate Homebuyers Workshop Allied Home Mortage Capital Corp, Homewood , IL. partners with Remax and State Farm to premier its annual Homebuyers Workshop on November 12th 2005 at 1pm-3pm. The seminar will be held at 1818 Ridge Rd. ste 104 Homewood, IL 60430. - October 28, 2005 - Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch