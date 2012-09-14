PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ROC Insurance Services, Inc
ROC Insurance Services Now Offers Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits
ROC Insurances Services is proud to introduce Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits, offered by the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company. "This company broadens and deepens our healthcare representation to the individual and group market," says Doug Warner, VP. Colonial Life provides individuals and... - December 28, 2013 - ROC Insurance Services, Inc
Local Rugby Club on the Brink of Sporting Jackpot
Charlton Park Youth Club Has Sights Set on £50,000 Prize from the Norwich Union Community Sport Fund. - September 17, 2008 - Norwich Union
Ultimate Homebuyers Workshop
Allied Home Mortage Capital Corp, Homewood , IL. partners with Remax and State Farm to premier its annual Homebuyers Workshop on November 12th 2005 at 1pm-3pm. The seminar will be held at 1818 Ridge Rd. ste 104 Homewood, IL 60430. - October 28, 2005 - Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp, Homewood Branch
