Tapestry-Art Launches Luxurious New Way to Display Photography
Managing Director of Tapestry Art, Robrecht Siera is pleased to announce that Tapestry Art will be hosting a meet and greet at the Intercontinental Hotel, Los Angeles, California on Tuesday June 4, and at the Intercontinental Hotel, San Francisco on Thursday June 6. The event will allow artists, designers, photographers as well as those who appreciate fine art to discover a new spin on the ancient tradition of tapestry. - May 22, 2013 - Tapestry-Art.eu
Kuuvik Digital Announces the Immediate Availability of the First Public Beta of Kuuvik Capture
Kuuvik Capture is the world's most advanced DSLR remote control application that supports photographers’ efforts through multiple unique features boosting the efficiency of the image capture process. - April 04, 2013 - Kuuvik Digital
