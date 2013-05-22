Managing Director of Tapestry Art, Robrecht Siera is pleased to announce that Tapestry Art will be hosting a meet and greet at the Intercontinental Hotel, Los Angeles, California on Tuesday June 4, and at the Intercontinental Hotel, San Francisco on Thursday June 6. The event will allow artists, designers, photographers as well as those who appreciate fine art to discover a new spin on the ancient tradition of tapestry. - May 22, 2013 - Tapestry-Art.eu