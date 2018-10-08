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Within Industrial & Personal Service Paper Merchant Wholesalers
The Levenhuk Company at the International Photokina 2018 Exhibition in Germany
Last week, Cologne hosted Photokina – the largest exhibition and the most anticipated event in the world of digital technologies. Photokina trade fair is devoted to the entire photo, video, and imaging sector. - October 08, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.
Levenhuk Will Take Part in the Photokina 2018 Exhibition
Levenhuk Inc, a major manufacturer of optical devices and instruments, is going to participate in Photokina 2018 exhibition that will take place in Cologne, Germany on September 26 - 29, 2018. - August 20, 2018 - Levenhuk Inc.
Donald Trump Toilet Paper Now Live on Indiegogo-the Product That Helped Predict the ‘16 Elections Results According to Gagster
Gagster, the gag gifts company, announces the launch of its improved full color printed version of its Donald Trump toilet paper and runs an interesting campaign on Indiegogo. - March 13, 2017 - Gagster
Coastal Chemical Named Preferred Vendor by Suwannee County Schools
Company continues growth within schools and universities market. - December 01, 2009 - Coastal Chemical
CPI Green Micofiber Systems Appoints Coastal Chemical as Its Sole Southwest Florida Distributor
Technology reduces environmental impacts during cleaning process through substantially lower water consumption and chemical use. - November 25, 2009 - Coastal Chemical
New, Environmentally Friendly Large Format Paper Offered at wabpapersupply.com
WAB Paper Supply has announced the debut of a new paper to their line-up of reprographic printing supplies. The new “green paper” is virtually equivalent to the standard paper widely used in the large format printing industry, but creates less impact on the environment. The paper is... - May 31, 2007 - WAB Paper Supply