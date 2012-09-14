PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CJC Development Advisors, LLC Opens New Office in Western MA CJC Development Advisors, LLC has opened an office at 38 Elm Street in Westfield, MA to support their growing client base in Massachusetts. Local businesses that are growing and real estate developers that are investing in projects have called on CJC Development Advisors to assist with tax incentives,... - November 25, 2016 - CJC Development Advisors, LLC

STREAM Capital Partners Advises Seller on KFC Portfolio Sale STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently advised the seller, a family office, on the sale of a portfolio of 18 KFC properties. The properties, all in Alabama, are under long term triple net leases to a franchisee of KFC. The seller... - January 05, 2015 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Sells Double Net Walgreens in Memphis, TN STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a short-term Double Net Walgreens located in Memphis, TN. Jordan Shtulman and Jonathan Wolfe, Principals and Co-Founders of STREAM Capital Partners, advised the Seller... - December 30, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Completes Sale of Industrial Property STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a 276,000 square foot industrial property located in Anniston, Alabama. The property is under a long term lease to a global tier-one supplier of vehicle interior components... - December 29, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Sells Land Underneath General Growth Properties Headquarters STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of the land underneath the General Growth Properties Headquarters building at 110 N. Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago. Howard Hughes Corp. owns the building and was the buyer... - August 11, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Advises Buyer and Seller on the Purchase and Sale of a Portfolio of Properties Under Long Term Triple Net Leases to Dollar General STREAM Capital Partners ("STREAM"), a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a portfolio of four (4) triple net leased Dollar General properties located in Missouri and Ohio. The properties are 100% occupied by Dollar General under long term triple... - July 21, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

STREAM Capital Partners Sells Sugar Grove, Illinois Walgreens for Second Time in Less Than Two Years STREAM Capital Partners, a boutique net lease and sale leaseback advisory group, recently completed the sale of a single tenant triple net leased Walgreens property located in Sugar Grove, Illinois, a far western suburb of Chicago. The property is 100% occupied by Walgreens under a long term triple net... - July 02, 2014 - STREAM Capital Partners

Americo Real Estate Expands Industrial Warehouse Acquisition Activities Dallas-based Americo Real Estate announced today the expansion of strategic acquisitions of institutional quality industrial, warehouse and flex space assets throughout Texas. - February 07, 2013 - Americo Real Estate

Miami Real Estate Developments Attracting More International Clients Real Estate clients from Russia, Argentina, and Brazil are purchasing new-construction real estate in Miami at a higher rate. In particular, 400 Sunny Isles, Icon Bay, Mansions at Acqualina, Regalia, Village at Island Estates, Chateau Beach Residences, and Opera Tower are condominiums targeted by international clients. Real estate expert Fernando Alpern of Optimar International Realty explains why. - October 13, 2012 - Optimar International Realty

74 Billion JPY (887 Million USD) in Logistics Property Transactions Recorded in Japan in 2010 Bear Logi Co., Ltd an industrial real estate company based in Japan has released a series of new logistics property market reports for 2010. One of the studies revealed that 14 logistics property transactions were recorded in Japan for the year up to October 2010 at a combined value of JPY 74.14 Billion. 5... - November 19, 2010 - Bear Logi

Dynamics Capital Group Presents Major Real Estate Syndication Summit on Sept 22 Valuable Seminar at West LA’s Luxe Hotel Features 16 Expert Speakers and Offers Eight Hours of Continuing Education Credit for CPAs and Attorneys - September 19, 2009 - Dynamics Capital Group