TOMTOM & JETIX - Disney's Jetix Consumer Products Germany, JCP, Becomes Agent of Austrian Cartoon Character TOMTOM® The consumer products division of Jetix Europe, JCP Germany signs an exclusive agency agreement with TomTom Licensing Gmbh. - June 16, 2006 - TomTom Licensing Gmbh