NAVBLUE's N-Flight Planning Selected by Hawaiian Airlines to Transform Its Operations N-Flight Planning to be used for its fleet of airbus and Boeing aircraft and soon to be delivered Airbus A321NEO and Airbus A330-800NEO. - July 16, 2016 - NAVBLUE