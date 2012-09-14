PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. South Florida Tri-Rail's Plan for Pro Bowl 2010 and Super Bowl XLIV Tri-Rail, South Florida’s premier commuter rail system, has partnered with Miami Subs Pizza & Grill to offer additional service, including special, late-night trains and shuttle buses, to meet the demand for Pro Bowl 2010 and Super Bowl XLIV. Event-goers can beat the traffic and enjoy a ride on Tri-Rail for only $5 roundtrip, which includes the cost of both the train and shuttle bus rides. - January 13, 2010 - The Signature Grand