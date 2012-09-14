PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
South Florida Tri-Rail's Plan for Pro Bowl 2010 and Super Bowl XLIV
Tri-Rail, South Florida’s premier commuter rail system, has partnered with Miami Subs Pizza & Grill to offer additional service, including special, late-night trains and shuttle buses, to meet the demand for Pro Bowl 2010 and Super Bowl XLIV. Event-goers can beat the traffic and enjoy a ride on Tri-Rail for only $5 roundtrip, which includes the cost of both the train and shuttle bus rides. - January 13, 2010 - The Signature Grand
