Recent Headlines
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Data as a Service (DaaS) for Global Water Sector
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp join forces to facilitate the use of Data for the protection of our global water resources. This partnership will incorporate the world leading sensors of Royal Eijkelkamp, a company that has a proven track record in the Water Industry, with the data technology of HAL24K, a company renowned for delivering exceptional quality data, using advanced machine learning techniques and the latest AI programs, all running within their Collaborate™ Data and Model Ecosystem. - November 03, 2022 - HAL24K Water
Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada
Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds
SGE Introduces Advanced Produce Handling Equipment Designed to Improve Quality While Reducing Labor Costs
Equipment Introductions Provide Operational Improvement Opportunities for Growers, Packers and Shippers - October 06, 2011 - South Georgia Equipment